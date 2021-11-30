Council fireworks debate still hot; Gallagher shares his views

If there was an award for “most controversial issue” before Butte-Silver Bow’s Council of Commissioners every year, fireworks would win hands down for 2021.

And the way it’s looking now, debate over Butte’s summer fireworks season might very well spill into 2022.

After months of vocal input from residents who want new restrictions and those who favor the status quo, commissioners decided in early November to reduce a 12-day window for selling and lighting fireworks around the Fourth of July to eight days.

But making that official requires an ordinance change, a process that usually takes weeks, and any proposal can be altered before commissioners take a final vote on a final measure.

Last week, when the council’s Judiciary Committee took up the new proposal, Commissioner John Sorich suggested it be held up so more changes could be considered, and others agreed.

When the council voted 8-3 for the proposal, Sorich noted, some commissioners who supported it said it would change little or nothing. The 12-day window would be cut to eight, but people could still sell and set off fireworks 24-7 during that time.

“I don’t think anybody wants to ban them altogether, but we’re looking for a compromise,” Sorich said after the committee meeting. “Some people (residents) are tired of them. They want solid changes.

“I think we just need to find some common-sense compromise, so I think we need some fine-tuning to meet that compromise.”

Under current local law, fireworks can be sold and used in Butte-Silver Bow County from June 24 through July 5 and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31. There are no nightly cut-off times for doing either, though some fireworks stands shut down at 10 p.m. except on July 3 and July 4.

Under the current proposal, fireworks could be sold and used from June 27 through July 4 while keeping the same three days in late December.

Indeed, a few commissioners who voted for that proposal said it wouldn’t do much, and at least one who voted against it — Cindi Shaw — said she did so because it didn’t go far enough. She was hoping the council would reject it and then vote for bigger changes.

“I wanted there to be more days taken off,” Shaw said last week. “I was hoping to cut the days back to six.”

She said she would also like to see a “reasonable” cut-off time for setting off fireworks.

Their popularity in Butte is self-evident during the summer fireworks season, but many residents say the explosions stretch way past midnight and are especially hard on the elderly, people with mental health issues and dogs.

“It’s out of respect for other people that we don’t shoot them off during the early morning hours when everyone is trying to sleep,” Shaw said. “We’ve all had enough by then … and I get a lot of comments about that, how stressful it is not to be able to sleep.”

Commissioners have also heard from many who oppose any changes. They say Butte celebrates like no other place in Montana and the fireworks season is woven into the city’s fabric.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, has largely stayed out of the fray. The county’s top official often initiates policy proposals and then seeks council input and approval, but the council took the lead on this one.

The chief executive can break tie votes in council and can veto ordinances and resolutions, subject to override by a two-thirds of commissioners. And the office itself is a bully pulpit locally.

Gallagher said council hasn’t consulted him much on the fireworks controversy and he’s OK with that and the initial proposal, which he calls a compromise in itself. But he, too, suggests it might not have much impact on a key concern of fireworks going off all night.

Sheriff Ed Lester has said his officers try to respond to complaints of fireworks going off in the wee hours of the morning, but few people admit to being culprits when police arrive. That means a curfew on use would be hard to enforce.

Gallagher acknowledges that but says “most people are rule followers.”

“So if you put a guideline in here that … you can’t shoot off fireworks after midnight, or 10 o’clock or 11 o’clock or whatever it is — just put some type of guidance in there — I think that might have been a better compromise because I think we would see that most people are law-abiding and would abide by the law,” he said. “So I think it would have been more impactful if we did a time limit rather than a reduction in days.”

Gallagher also acknowledges the passion many residents have for the status quo. There are people who come to Butte not just for the big fireworks show on July 3, he said, but to take in the entire way Butte celebrates the holiday.

“That part kind of makes us unique because we really do celebrate, you know, in a big way,” he said. “I think a lot of people really hold onto that pride and so that’s where it’s hard to change. But I don’t think we have to change totally.”

Sorich said it would be easier to set and enforce a nightly curfew on the sale of fireworks, but regardless, there is time to discuss and consider more changes.

“Let’s see if we can make a couple more tweaks,” he said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.