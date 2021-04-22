Council balks at hot tub for Butte's 3 Legends Stadium

Under the proposal, people would pay $38 to access the party deck or hot tub, the latter seating at least 12 adults. They would get a dedicated server, and could eat and drink all they wanted, with beer and non-alcoholic beverages available.

Wagner tried to ease commissioner concerns during a 45-minute discussion, saying alcohol would be served responsibly, would not be sold after the sixth inning, and the club had liability insurance.

At one point, he expressed surprise that The Montana Standard published an article about the proposal before the council meeting. But Wagner had gladly provided details and told the newspaper he supported a story running before the meeting.

Like Riordan, several commissioners prefaced their hot-tub opposition by saying they fully supported the for-profit, college-level baseball league fielding a team in Butte, and believed the community would do the same when its inaugural season starts next month.

But it was Riordan, before the vote, who asked the bottom-line question.

“Is this going to break the deal? Are you going to leave town if we can’t have a hot tub?” he asked.

Wagner said the organization would never do that.