Council balks at hot tub for Butte's 3 Legends Stadium

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have soundly rejected a proposal by the Expedition League’s Mining City Tommyknockers baseball club to construct a party deck and big “splash zone” hot tub at county-owned 3 Legends Stadium.
Several commissioners said they could go along with a party deck just beyond the left field fence, but believed the combination of a hot tub and alcohol sent the wrong message and raised safety and county liability concerns. The club plans to sell beer at games.
After club owner and general manager Dane Wagner said the deck and hot tub were a package deal, commissioners rejected it on a 9-1 vote Wednesday night. Commissioner Dan Callahan voted against killing it and Eric Mankins and Bill Andersen were absent.
“I think you’re going to be supported really, really well,” Commissioner John Riordan told Wagner. But in regards to the hot tub, he said, “I think you’re barking up the wrong tree right out of the gate.”
Wagner said the club would pay for the additions and the hot tub was “paramount” because it would enhance the fan experience and make the organization only the fourth in all of baseball to have a water feature people could be in.
“There is certainly no benefit for us on a profit or fiscal basis,” Wagner said. “Really, we’re doing this out of the kindness of our heart and a long-term, decades-upon-decades long-term vision for what the Mining City Tommyknockers can mean for Butte-Silver Bow, for the people of Butte.”
Under the proposal, people would pay $38 to access the party deck or hot tub, the latter seating at least 12 adults. They would get a dedicated server, and could eat and drink all they wanted, with beer and non-alcoholic beverages available.
Wagner tried to ease commissioner concerns during a 45-minute discussion, saying alcohol would be served responsibly, would not be sold after the sixth inning, and the club had liability insurance.
At one point, he expressed surprise that The Montana Standard published an article about the proposal before the council meeting. But Wagner had gladly provided details and told the newspaper he supported a story running before the meeting.
Like Riordan, several commissioners prefaced their hot-tub opposition by saying they fully supported the for-profit, college-level baseball league fielding a team in Butte, and believed the community would do the same when its inaugural season starts next month.
But it was Riordan, before the vote, who asked the bottom-line question.
“Is this going to break the deal? Are you going to leave town if we can’t have a hot tub?” he asked.
Wagner said the organization would never do that.
“We’re not leaving town and there’s nothing that’s a deal breaker for us,” he said. “We’re not going to pack up because we are a little salty about a decision on something.”
The Tommyknockers will give Butte its first high-level team since the Pioneer League’s Copper Kings departed two decades ago. The Expedition League emulates the minor leagues and teams are for-profit entities, but its college players do not get paid.
The Tommyknockers will be sharing 3 Legends with the Butte Miners and Muckers American Legion baseball programs, mostly high school players, whose season starts soon.
Wednesday night’s meeting began with a letter submitted by Melissa Demarais, who said her son had played Legion ball at 3 Legends — a stadium named for three longtime supporters of Legion baseball in Butte.
She said she was in disbelief the new club was trying to put in a party deck and hot tub and said a concession stand and restrooms inside the stadium should be priorities.
“Butte has a bad enough name when we travel to other towns for parents drinking too much,” Demarais wrote in the letter, adding that “this is where our high school-aged boys play.”
County officials say the American Legion also serves beer at its Butte games.
Wagner said he met with Legion officials earlier Wednesday to discuss concerns they had about a party deck. They thought money would be better spent on field conditions, Wagner said, but he believed they eventually saw the benefit of the proposed additions.
Commissioner Justin Fortune said that was “not the indication we got,” and said most of the complaints council members got came from “the youth baseball associations.”
Jeff LeProwse, manager of the Miners and a longtime backer of Legion baseball, said Thursday that he had heard about the council’s decision but then abruptly told The Montana Standard, “No comment.”
The Standard detailed the proposal in a story posted online early Tuesday night and in print Wednesday morning. Commissioner Michele Shea said she had gotten feedback about the plan Wednesday “and it’s not been favorable.”
“The way this was rolled out in the newspaper — it’s a free-for-all, all you can eat, all you can drink, hot tub, it’s going to be great. I’m concerned about the message that that sends to our youth,” she said.
On Monday, Wagner told the Standard he appreciated it getting a story out preceding the council meeting because it will “really highlight what we want to do.”
Wednesday night, in response to Shea’s statement, he said the club had a close relationship with Standard reporters and they called with a couple of questions.
But he also said, “Definitely regarding that newspaper article, I was just as shocked as everybody else to see a newspaper article.”