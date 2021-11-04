Council backs shorter summer fireworks season in Butte

After months of debate and public input, including outcries for change, Butte-Silver Bow Commissioners have decided to reduce a 12-day window for selling and lighting fireworks around the Fourth of July to eight days.

The council backed the move on an 8-3 vote Wednesday night but it’s not a done deal. It requires an ordinance change, a process that usually takes weeks before a final vote is taken.

Citizens can continue to weigh in during that time and there is no guarantee the change will hold up, and if it does, the vote will stay the same. But the backing Wednesday is a strong sign commissioners favor at least a slightly shorter fireworks season in the summer.

Under current local law, fireworks can be sold and used in Butte-Silver Bow County from June 24 through July 5, and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31. There are no nightly cut-off times for doing either, though some fireworks stands shut down at 10 p.m. except on July 3 and July 4.

The proposal OK’d Wednesday night would allow fireworks to be sold and used from June 27 through July 4 while keeping the same three days in late December.

Voting for the change were Commissioners Shawn Fredrickson, Michele Shea, Hattie Thatcher, Josh O’Neill, John Riordan, Eric Mankins, Dan Callahan and John Sorich. Jay Fortune, Jim Fisher and Cindi Shaw voted against it. Bill Andersen was absent.

That vote was taken after commissioners rejected a motion by Fisher to make no changes to the law. Fisher, Fortune, O’Neill and Mankins supported that, but the other seven present did not.

The popularity of fireworks in Butte is self-evident during the summer fireworks season, but many residents say the explosions stretch into the early morning hours and are especially hard on the elderly, people with mental health issues and dogs.

The complaints were not new this year but Angela Helvey, who moved to Butte in February, took them to a higher level when she formally requested that commissioners make changes.

For several weeks, many residents asked commissioners to either scale back the 12-day window, establish a nightly curfew for using fireworks, or both.

Commissioners have also heard from many who oppose any changes. They say Butte celebrates like no other place in Montana and the fireworks season is woven into the city’s fabric. Both sides have tried to rally grassroots backing for their cause.

Commissioners eventually kicked the issue to the council’s Judiciary Committee, hoping its six members might settle on a proposal the full 12-member council could then vote on.

But that didn’t happen. The committee also voted on a proposal to shave four days off the summer fireworks season, but it stalled on a 3-3 vote, so its members decided to take the issue back to the full council.

