Correction on Sunday Big Sky feature
Related to this story
Most Popular
The alleged incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane.
The highest bidder, Sherman Anderson, plans to renovate the property.
Butte-Silver Bow Deputy County Attorney Ellen Donohue filed the felony rape charges Monday along with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
One man died early Sunday on Interstate 90 near Whitehall when his westbound pickup, which had stopped in a driving lane, was stuck by a westb…
Bond for Michael Wayne Cook, 34, has been set at $300,000.