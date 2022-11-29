Coroner identifies homeless man found dead Saturday in Butte

Butte-Silver Bow County Coroner Lori Durkin identified a homeless man found dead Saturday morning as Zach Kazee, 36.
Kazee’s body was found in a culvert near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue, where it is believed he had been living.
Durkin said Kazee’s body is at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula to determine cause of death.
“While there were no signs of foul play,” said Durkin, “the results may still take several weeks.”
