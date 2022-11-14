Copper Star Wish Fund kicks off at courthouse for holidays

The Copper Star fabricated for Montana Resources that graced the top of the 2017 Capitol Christmas tree in Washington is permanently on display in the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St. Again this holiday season, Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the county invite Butte citizens to come see the star and make a wish for the holidays.

The three-dimensional, eight-point star features Montana's state flower, the bitterroot, on the front and is nested in a steel frame wrapped in copper. Plexiglas allows internal lighting to shine through.

"We have again installed two candy cane-colored wish boxes in the chief executive's office — one for children and one for adults," said George Everett, Mainstreet Uptown Butte’s executive director. "No wish is too big or too small but it has to be made for someone else. Wishes can be anonymous or they can be entered with name, address and phone number so that perhaps we can make a few of these wishes come true," added Everett.

"Between now and noon on Dec. 16, Butte citizens young and old are encouraged to make a wish for the community of Butte, or for neighbors, friends or families. Wishes are often made in silence in front of a well or a fountain or on a bright star in the sky. We think that this particular well-traveled star is a great place to make a wish, and we want to see what those wishes are for Butte and to see how we might, if possible, help make a few of them come true this holiday season," added Everett.

The Copper Star Wish Fund is sponsored by Montana Resources and Town Pump Foundation. Other sponsors are welcome. To donate to the Copper Star Wish Fund, send tax deductible contributions of any size c/o Mainstreet Uptown Butte. P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703.

COPPER STAR ORNAMENTS AVAILABLE

This year in conjunction with the wish fund, a new replica tree ornament is available to commemorate the Copper Star on display in the courthouse for $10 each from Mainstreet Uptown Butte.

All proceeds from the sale of the ornament supplement the Copper Star Wish Fund.

To order this new ornament for your tree, send a check or money order for $10 to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703. For details, send an email to Mainstreet Uptown Butte at geverett@montana.com. Ornaments are expected for delivery after Nov. 20.

For more details, visit www.mainstreetbutte.org, or on Facebook at uptownbutte.