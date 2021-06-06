It took several years for Copper King William A. Clark’s mansion to be built on the corner of 77th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York City and an insane amount of money, too.

According to the Historic Homes of America, the mansion was beyond ostentatious. Clark spent much of his adult life trying to get membership into the inner sanctum of America’s “aristocracy” and this was his ticket in.

Completed in 1910, The Anaconda Standard may have called it the “Fifth Avenue Princely Palace, but unfortunately, it didn’t take long for others to dub it Clark’s Folly. That had to be a blow to Clark’s ego. The copper king was said to have designed much of the mansion’s interior and exterior.

When the mansion, with its more than 120 rooms, was complete, it came at a cost of $7 million. That is the equivalent of nearly $197 million in today’s market.

“It is said to be the costliest residence ever built in America,” wrote an Associated Press reporter nearly 111 years ago.

Inside the mansion, it was over-the-top as well, even down to the 24-person dinner set, made of gold and silver. The 900-piece set included platters, tureens, bowls, dishes, goblets, pitchers, bowls, spoons, forks and knives.

In December 1910, the New York World reported that these “dishes” alone cost $120,000. Today, a person would expect to spend about $3.4 million for the same set.

Clark reportedly told the New York World — “I have seen all the gold and silver plate now in existence. Mine is the most magnificent. It is the most beautifully designed. The like of it probably will not be made in the world. It is the acme of the art of the silversmith.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The copper king didn’t have much time to gloat.

Almost from the get go, Clark had a battle on his hands. Tax officials had deemed the mansion “unique” which meant his property taxes were about to shoot through the roof. As theses assessors explained — “The mansion is the only one of its kind in the world and no other building can be cited as an example to guide the assessment.”

Clark barked back — “It is not in a class by itself as far as assessment is concerned. It may be unique, but its uniqueness should not be made the basis for taxation.”

The tax assessors of the time brought in witnesses to back up their claims. One of which was Austin Sargent of the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co., who testified that he and his crew worked five years to attach the glass in the mansion’s bathrooms. The Turkish baths included Carrara glass, which cost $14,750.

Want to learn more about Clark’s Folly. Listed below are even more interesting facts and figures:

The key ingredients needed to complete the mansion were stone, steel, marble and bronze.

The pipe organ that was installed had a $300,000 price tag. Present day, expect to pay about $8.5 million.

Some of the interior marble was imported from Italy and the oak, from England.

By February 1910, Clark had moved into his not-quite completed home. His wife, Anna, however, chose to wait until it was fully furnished. In the interim, she opted to stay in Paris.

What’s a mansion without a swimming pool, which Clark also had installed.

The Associated Press reported on Dec. 19, 1910, that Clark would pay $60,000 in property taxes each year. Today, those taxes would be about $1.7 million.

The paintings that graced the walls of the mansion were, at the time, valued at $2 million. In 2021, they would have gone up in value to more than $56 million.

The rugs alone cost $500,000. At present, you would expect to pay more than $14 million.

The monthly budget for toilet paper had to be a bit pricey as the mansion included 31 bathrooms.

Of the mansion’s three art galleries, one was devoted to sculptures.

Clark had a love for tapestries and prominently displayed them in his mansion. Some of these tapestries were once the property of Francisco de Asís, husband to Queen Isabella II of Spain.

For the next 15 years, Clark and his family took up residence at the mansion. Once spring hit, Clark and family headed west for a bit.

He died on March 2, 1925. Twenty-three months after his death it was announced that the mansion had been sold and would be torn down. It would be replaced by a luxury apartment complex.

A New York newspaper reporter wrote: “After nearly two years as a ‘white elephant,’ on the real estate market, the huge Fifth Avenue mansion … was sold today.” The buyer was real estate developer Anthony Campagna, who, during his career, became famous for reducing to rubble several historic New York buildings.

So, perhaps it was folly for Clark to build such a palatial estate. All that time, money and effort was not well spent because 17 years later, what took years and years to complete, took no time to reduce to a heaping pile of steel, stone and marble.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.