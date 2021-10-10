Cooler, wetter weather bodes well for regional wildfires

Colder, wetter weather arrives in the region early this week as a harbinger of relief for residents and firefighters who have endured weeks of smoke and more than a few days of peril.

The Haystack Fire, which has been burning east of Interstate 15 between Butte and Basin, now totals about 24,011 acres.

The lightning-caused fire started July 31.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An update from the U.S. Forest Service predicted that upcoming weather should have a positive effect on the Haystack Fire. Rain and snow from Sunday evening through Tuesday could help minimize fire activity.

Elsewhere, the Trail Creek Fire, burning near Wisdom and Gibbonsville, Idaho, “will quiet down, with less smoke and fire activity as a cold front moves into the area on Sunday and Monday,” according to updates from the incident management team.

Lightning caused the Trail Creek Fire, which has been burning since July 8 and has burned about 62,013 acres.

The Alder Creek Fire, also lightning-caused, started July 8 near Wise River and eventually merged with the Christensen Creek Fire. Minimal fire activity is anticipated in the days ahead. The fire has burnt about 37,000 acres.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0