Cooler weather to linger for several days
Cooler weather to linger for several days

Winter arrives in Butte

Audrey Hill, 12, helps her three-year-old brother Elijah Hill onto a giant snowball she made on Thursday morning in their backyard near Thompson Park. Butte woke to about 5 inches of snow. After a warmer Friday, "a cool and active weather period" is forecast for the next several days.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Butte came out relatively unscathed following its first winter storm of the fall season.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich, the only major accident occurred at 6 a.m. Thursday on Homestake Pass, when a vehicle slid off the road. There were no injuries, but vehicles were in a holding pattern while the accident was cleared.

Although only a half-inch was expected, Ryan Leach of the National Weather Service in Missoula reported that about 5 inches of snow dropped late Wednesday through Thursday morning on the Mining City.

Warmer temperatures will return Friday, reaching to the high 50s, but with the warmer temperature comes gusty winds.

Leach said a “backdoor” cold front will come down the east of the Continental Divide late Friday and “spill back to the west through Monday.”

As for precipitation, no snow is in the forecast for Butte until late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Leach predicts “a cool and active weather period” for the next several days with temperatures in the high 30s to the low 40s.

