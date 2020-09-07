Cool, wet weather expected to calm State Creek Fire near Whitetail Reservoir

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The State Creek Fire 16 miles northeast of Whitehall in the Beaverhead-Deelodge National Forest was reported at 2,354 acres and 0% contained Monday morning. The fire was not as active Monday, and crews continued to reinforce the indirect lines around the fire and prepare for burnout operations as needed.

Resources on the fire include a crew from Oregon, a 10-person crew from the Kootenai National Forest, a nine-person smokejumper module from West Yellowstone, a water tender, a Type 3 Engine from Jefferson County, three Forest Service Type 6 engines and miscellaneous overhead totaling 70 personnel.

The lightning-caused fire started Aug. 25 in the Butte Ranger District in an area difficult for firefighters to access due to rough terrain, numerous snags, and a significant amount of dead and down trees. The increase in acreage is due to better mapping with an infrared flight that detects heat.

Fire activity is expected to be low to moderate with Tuesday’s predicted rain showers and cooler temperatures.

The Forest Service issued a new closure order effective Sept. 6. check InciWeb for the current order if recreating in the area. Smoke is visible from Whitehall, Boulder, 1-90 and 1-15.

For details about this fire and other fires across the country, visit http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.

