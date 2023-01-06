Cool it: Butte man faces up to 40 years if convicted in 'road rage' incident

Nobody was shot or injured in an alleged December “road rage” incident in Butte but a man has been in jail since it happened and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of felony charges against him.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jason Baily Gargus of Butte on felony complaints after the incident on Dec. 13 and prosecutors have since filed formal charges and provided more details on what they say happened.

Gargus pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. The latter only carries a $100 fine but the assault charges are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.

According to prosecutors, Gargus was driving a minivan on Front Street around 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 when a vehicle in the left lane moved into the right lane and cut the minivan off.

The driver of the first vehicle said he was going slow because of ice and snow and the minivan was “riding his ass.” He thought he had enough room when moving into the right lane but acknowledged he cut it very close. His wife was in the passenger seat.

The minivan sped around him and Gargus slammed on his brakes, prosecutors said, causing the other driver to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision. Gargus then stuck a black handgun out the window and pointed it at the driver and his wife in the other vehicle.

That driver “immediately pulled into the parking lot of a local drugstore to get away from the individual with the gun” and called police, prosecutors said in charging documents.

Another motorist saw what happened and also called police, saying a man in a minivan pointed a gun out of his window at another vehicle.

Police soon pulled the minivan over and though Gargus acknowledged he had been involved in a “road rage” incident, he denied pointing a gun at anyone.

But one of three passengers in the minivan said Gargus became upset and began waving a gun outside his window, and police retrieved a .40-caliber handgun from under the driver’s seat.

Gargus has been in jail since and remained there Friday with bond set at $100,000. District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted his not guilty pleas Thursday and set the next hearing for Feb. 3.