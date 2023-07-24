The Sixth Annual Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cook-off and Brewfest will be Saturday in Deer Lodge.

Family-friendly festivities will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Main Street and will include BBQ, a variety of vendors, a cornhole tournament and craft beers for adults.

All cooks are welcome, whether they have competed before or not. If you have been told you make pretty good BBQ, plan to join the fun! Some cooks will set up Friday evening and slow roast their meat throughout the night; visitors may come early to get acquainted with the cooks.

Registration is open for BBQ cooks, brewers and vendors until Friday at www.clarkforkbbq.com.

BBQ judging begins at 10:20 a.m. with burger, chicken, pork ribs, open (any item that is grilled), pork and beef brisket. Five judges will score all entries in a blind judging.

To be considered for Grand and Reserve champion, contestants must enter four of the five meat classes.

Hamburgers will not be required for each cook this year and is not one of the five categories. There will be a prize for the best hamburger of those who decide to enter a burger for judging, however.

For more information, contact Dane Schroder at 406-498-9020 or Terry Jennings at 406-498-4877.

Winning cooks will receive trophies and cash prizes. The Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 donated by R&C Home Improvement; second place will receive $500 donated by Peoples Bank of Deer Lodge. A People’s Choice trophy and cash prize will also be awarded. Winners of each category will receive a plaque.

Saturday begins with “Hoofin’ it on the Ranch” 3K, 5K and 10K races starting at 8 a.m. at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site parking lot on North Main across from the fairgrounds. The races are sponsored by the Powell County Parks Department. Register at bit.ly/hir23. Proceeds from the races will go to the track and football field renovation fund for the school district.

At noon, the cooks will begin serving samples and meals to the public using a token system; a portion of each token is paid to the cooks and a portion to the event organization.

At the Brewfest. buy a souvenir glass and tokens to sample a variety of craft beers created by Montana breweries.

Vendors will offer arts, crafts, collectibles, etc. Contact Terry Jennings at jennings59722@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

At 1 p.m., Deer Lodge City Recreation is hosting a corn hole tournament on Main Street.

Jennings said, “The committee works hard to make this a successful family-friendly event and we invite locals and visitors to join in the fun.”

Discover Deer Lodge Economic Development Group and Mount Powell Taproom are co-sponsors of the Cook-0ff and Brewfest.

For more information: www.clarkforkbbq.com or visit the Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cookoff page on Facebook.