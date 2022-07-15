Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cook-off & Brewfest coming up

The 5th Annual Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cook-off and Brewfest will be Saturday, July 23, in Deer Lodge.

“We are glad to be back after a two-year shut-down because of the pandemic, and are excited by the responses as we work to build it up again,” said co-chairman Terry Jennings.

Saturday begins with “Hoofin’ it on the Ranch” 3K, 5K and 10K races starting at 8 a.m. at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site parking lot on North Main across from the fairgrounds. The races are sponsored by the Powell County Parks Department. Pre-register on the website www.clarkforkbbq.com, or Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds from the races will go to the track and football field renovation fund.

Family friendly festivities from noon to 6 p.m. on Main Street will include a variety of barbecue and craft beers, live music, a variety of vendors, a cornhole tournament and more.

Come for a little while and grab a bite to eat or stay all afternoon.

All cooks are welcome whether they have competed before or not. If you have been told you make pretty good barbecue, plan to join the fun. Some cooks will set up Friday evening, July 22, and slow roast their meat throughout the night; visitors may come early and get acquainted with the cooks.

Registration is open for barbecue cooks, brewers and vendors through Thursday, July 21, on the website: www.clarkforkbbq.com.

To be considered for grand and reserve champion, contestants must enter four of the five meat classes. Hamburgers will not be required for each cook this year and is NOT one of the five categories. There will be a prize for the best hamburger of those who decide to enter a burger for judging, however. For more information, contact Dane Schroder at 406-498-9020 or Terry Jennings at 406-498-4877

Winning cooks will receive trophies and cash prizes. The grand prize winner will receive $1,000 donated by R&C Home Improvement; second place winner will receive $500 donated by Peoples Bank of Deer Lodge. A People’s Choice trophy and cash prize will also be awarded. Winners of each category will receive a plaque.

Barbecue judging begins at 10:20 a.m. with burger, chicken, pork ribs, open — any item that is grilled, pork and beef brisket. Five judges will score all entries in a blind judging.

At noon the cooks will begin serving samples and meals to the public using a token system; a portion of each token is paid to the cooks and a portion to the event organization.

At the Brewfest buy a souvenir glass and tokens to sample a variety of 10 craft beers created by Montana breweries that are sure to please just about everyone.

Throughout the afternoon live music will be performed by John Montoya.

Vendors will offer arts, crafts, collectibles, etc. Contact Terry Jennings at jennings59722@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

At 3 p.m. the cornhole tournament will begin.

“The committee works hard to make this a successful family-friendly event and we invite locals and visitors to join in the fun,” Jennings said.

The event is one of the non-profit Discover Deer Lodge Economic Development Group activities.

For more information: www.clarkforkbbq.com or Facebook – Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cookoff.