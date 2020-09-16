Cook warns Tech community to take precautions, says cases are coming from off-campus contacts

A memo from Chancellor Les Cook to the Montana Technological University community warns that COVID-19 cases at the university are being caused by “off-campus gatherings where face masks are not worn,” and unless those in the Tech community “all do our part,” a return to remote instruction may be necessary.
“Our plan for a healthy fall requires that we all wear a face mask at all times indoors, which even means off-campus while gathering with others,” Cook’s memo, sent by email last Friday, states. “I cannot stress this enough — if we want the fall semester to continue with face-to-face instruction, we all need to step up our game.”
The memo said, "As of right now and because face masks are worn in the classroom, no COVID-19 cases can be traced back to classroom instruction. The problem is we are not following the rules when we leave campus. we need to do better; we MUST do better."
In an interview Tuesday, Cook and Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan both declined for now to disclose how many positive cases have been reported within the Tech community, citing privacy issues. But both added that they were still discussing that stance, and whether or not to break out the number of Tech cases from the rest in Butte-Silver Bow in public reporting. Later Tuesday, Cook also said he has had discussions with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education about the reporting issue.
“We’ve had cases here, that’s a given,” Cook said. “But Montana Tech has been taking aggressive steps” to manage the incidence of the virus on campus, he added.
Athletic Director Matt Stepan is coordinating a testing program at Tech with the help of the Health Department, St. James Healthcare and the Southwest Montana Community Health Center. Since the school began testing around Aug. 31, Stepan said, some 230 people have been tested on campus.
Regarding his widely circulated memo, Cook said, “It’s a reminder that COVID doesn’t take nights and weekends off. These cases are not being linked back to large parties or nightlife in bars. But we need to remind everyone that at home or with peer groups, you need to exercise caution.”
“I think Montana Tech has a good story to tell regarding safety and health efforts,” Sullivan said. “Their testing program is up and going.”
“This is not something I expected to be doing,” Stepan said of coordinating the university’s testing program. “But obviously it’s something we need to do well, and I think the people who are helping with the program on campus have a lot of pride in doing a good job.” He said he has 11 contact tracers “trained and ready to go.”
Cook said that anyone identified as a close contact of a positive case is tested within 24 hours and from that time forward is quarantined, and those with positive test results are placed in isolation. He said that Montana Tech has designated space used for quarantine and for isolation, away from the rest of the student population.
He said he’s not sure how many have been quarantined so far directly connected to Tech cases. “That’s a difficult number to calculate,” he said. “We have community cases and the community has Tech cases.” He added that “positives tend to come in clusters and we have some shared contacts, which is good. But we have to take a proactive approach. We have students who work in nursing homes and in clinical situations. So we have taken all steps to make the campus safe,” Cook said. “I have a lot of confidence in our team. Our faculty and staff have been understanding and patient.”
Most of the positive tests on campus, Cook said, have been people who are asymptomatic — which points up the importance of the testing.
Sullivan said that based on the metrics the Health Department is tracking, she believes that unless there is a dramatic increase, Tech is going to be able to continue in-person instruction through the fall.
