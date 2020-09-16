Cook warns Tech community to take precautions, says cases are coming from off-campus contacts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A memo from Chancellor Les Cook to the Montana Technological University community warns that COVID-19 cases at the university are being caused by “off-campus gatherings where face masks are not worn,” and unless those in the Tech community “all do our part,” a return to remote instruction may be necessary.

“Our plan for a healthy fall requires that we all wear a face mask at all times indoors, which even means off-campus while gathering with others,” Cook’s memo, sent by email last Friday, states. “I cannot stress this enough — if we want the fall semester to continue with face-to-face instruction, we all need to step up our game.”

The memo said, "As of right now and because face masks are worn in the classroom, no COVID-19 cases can be traced back to classroom instruction. The problem is we are not following the rules when we leave campus. we need to do better; we MUST do better."