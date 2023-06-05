A deeply controversial proposal to increase dissolved oxygen for Arctic grayling in a shallow lake within the Red Rocks National Wildlife Refuge is moving forward.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced Monday that they plan to install a pipeline from Shambow Pond to Upper Red Rock Lake, where the fish winter, to increase dissolved oxygen levels in deeper portions of the lake.

The Fish and Wildlife Service and FWP, along with Montana Trout Unlimited, have said it’s important to maintain the population of adfluvial Arctic grayling in the refuge, even though many observers contend the agencies should direct more effort to saving the fluvial, or river-dwelling, Arctic grayling in the Big Hole River.

A draft environmental assessment issued in early 2023 listed the pipeline as one alternative. It was described as a buried, gravity-flow pipeline that would convey water from East Shambow Creek and Shambow Pond to the center of the Upper Red Rock Lake.

Numerous people who commented on the draft environmental assessment questioned how this alternative and others could be justified in a wilderness area. Upper Red Rock Lake is within a wilderness area where restrictions would typically preclude a host of interventions that might require power-driven equipment, machinery and the like.

One of the commenters then was George Ochenski, a longtime Helena resident and environmental activist. On Monday, he reacted to the announcement about the pipeline.

Ochenski said he was “simply flabbergasted to think they can do this in a wilderness area and have no significant impact.”

Mike Garrity, also an early commenter, is executive director for Alliance for the Wild Rockies. Like Ochenski, he was puzzled by the decision to proceed.

“I don't understand why the FWS and Montana FWP are moving forward with a project that will illegally put mechanical equipment in a wilderness area when there is no evidence that this project will help adfluvial Arctic grayling, which are not at risk for extinction,” Garrity said.

Joseph Szuszwalak, a spokesman for the USFWS, provided a description of the pipeline from the final environmental assessment.

The alternative involves “the installation of a pipeline from Shambow Pond to Upper Red Rock Lake. The pipeline would run through previously disturbed upland and wetland habitat that is comprised of a mix of native and non-native, invasive plant species.

“Impacts from (the pipeline project) include some short-term disturbance to wilderness and habitat and vegetation due to the increased likelihood of spreading invasive species. Additionally, the trenching required to install the pipeline would negatively impact soils along the path of the pipeline. Impacts to resource areas from this alternative with mitigation measures would be none, negligible, or minor."

Garrity and others have said the draft environmental assessment paid insufficient attention to other variables potentially affecting the population of grayling in the Red Rock Lakes NWR, which is east of Lima.

“Even though the area is heavily grazed by cattle, these agencies did not even examine if the cattle were the cause of the lack of oxygen in the lake,” Garrity said. “Red Rock Lakes is not Disneyland. FWP's sole purpose seems to be economic, not biological or sustainable. Instead of focusing on habitat, they are focusing on trying to maximize fishing license sales.”

Bill West, a former manager of the Red Rock Lakes NWR, has said emphatically that he believes liberalized fishing in Red Rock Creek since 2013 has affected the grayling and its spawning and he has called for a multi-year moratorium on fishing.

The Upper Red Rock Lake is a shallow and “eutrophic” lake that is rich in nutrients supporting plant life that decomposes in winter. The lake is covered for months each winter in ice and snow and that combination reduces dissolved oxygen, leaving the Arctic grayling vulnerable to winterkill.

The Fish and Wildlife Service has acknowledged, however, that it has no record of fish kills from low oxygen in winter.

Garrity said the focus should be elsewhere.

“Instead of moving forward with this foolishness where they are trying to raise fish in an artificial way in a wilderness area, the public would be better served if they, for example, worked on keeping enough water in the Big Hole River to keep all of the fish, including fluvial grayling, which are at risk of going extinct, from dying,” he said.

“Keeping the Big Hole River from becoming a fishless irrigation canal, which until recently was a world famous fishing river, is a much higher priority.”