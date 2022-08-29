Contractor to tackle chronic rock slides on Flint Creek Pass

Life’s predictable predicaments include death, taxes and fallen rock on Flint Creek Pass.

The narrow stretch of Montana Highway 1 north of Georgetown Lake winds beneath looming hulks of rock that seem forever poised to fracture and slide.

Efforts through the years to prevent or control hazardous rock slides have had mixed success.

Now, a contractor working for the Montana Department of Transportation is prepared to try to tackle the perennial problems on Flint Creek Pass.

The aptly named Hi-Tech Rockfall Construction, based on Oregon, could start work as early as Sept. 6. The contract was awarded Aug. 25.

The Montana Department of Transportation has provided permission for one five-day closure of Montana Highway 1.

Commissioners for Granite County were surprised when they first heard in early June about that potential closure. Later, the board heard that the Flint Creek Pass featured some of the highest risk rock in the state.

And commissioners learned that whenever the work would pose hazards for one-lane vehicle travel, the road would have to fully close.

Montana Highway 1 and Flint Creek Pass link Anaconda-Deer County and Georgetown Lake to Granite County and Philipsburg.

Scott Adler, chairman of Granite County Commissioners, said Monday that the road closure need not cause undue alarm. He said the commission will collaborate with Anaconda-Deer Lodge County on emergency response issues.

“We need to work together,” Adler said.

He said efforts are underway to handle school bus routes during a closure.

Adler said a planned closing of the highway will bear fruit if the rock slide mitigation limits future emergency road closures tied to slides.

“This way it will be done right,” Adler said.

He said commissioners would like to have a conversation with the contractor to get more details about how the work might proceed.

The Montana Department of Transportation said the contractor will repair or replace existing rockfall mitigation structures by removing potentially hazardous unstable rock material; cleaning out the roadside ditch; and, removing and resetting signs in the project area. The department said it hopes the work will be completed by late fall.