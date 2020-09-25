Contractor pleads guilty to deception, forgery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former roofing contractor pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Judge Kurt Krueger’s District Court to theft by deception and forgery.

For his crimes, William “Bill” Lee Dunmire, 47, received a 15-year suspended prison sentence and must make restitution in the amount of $21,000.

Furthermore, Dunmire was ordered not to engage in self-employment contracts with anyone and must report to Adult Probation and Parole for supervision.

In addition, court documents say Dunmire cannot enter any liquor establishments or casinos, is prohibited from gambling, and cannot own any type of firearm.

Butte police arrested Dunmire in June 2019, after allegations that the owner/operator of Peak Roofing LLC did not complete two separate roofing jobs after being paid upfront for both jobs.

Dunmire’s victims in this case included a Butte business that needed roof repairs, and a local resident, who paid to have her roof completely replaced.

Peak Roofing was based out of Clancy.

Dunmire's record shows a history of similar offenses. According to court documents from July 29, 1998, and March 12, 2018, Dunmire had 13 liens and judgments filed against him, eleven of which are from 2007 to the present.

Records show Butte investigators were also informed that while in Helena, Dunmire engaged in conduct similar to the Butte cases.

