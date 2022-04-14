Consultant recommends gondola lift to Our Lady of the Rockies

A consulting firm with expertise in cable transit systems is recommending that “monocable detachable gondolas” be used to carry people from the east edge of Butte to Our Lady of the Rockies on the East Ridge overlooking the Summit Valley.

SCJ Alliance believes that lift system is the best fit here and estimates its construction costs at $23 million to $29 million, plus $3 million to $4 million to operate each year.

Mark Garff, an SCJ designer and architect, told Butte-Silver Bow commissioners Wednesday night there are ways to raise the money and said the Our Lady of the Rockies board that’s steering the project could make it a reality in the near future.

“I think the next phase of engineering might take a year and so potentially, construction could start — if everyone gets their ducks in a row — in a couple of years,” he said.

The nonprofit Lady of the Rockies organization believes the challenge can be met.

“As tremendous an undertaking as it was to put the Lady up there, we have a tremendous undertaking now to finance a tram,” board member Ray Ueland told The Montana Standard on Thursday.

But, he said, “We are 100 percent going to build a tram or gondola and this (SCJ) feasibility study gave us some good parameters.”

If the recommended system is chosen, it typically means 30 or more enclosed gondolas seating eight to 12 people would circulate from a point in east Butte to the Lady. The trip to the top would take about 12 minutes and wait times would be short.

There’s been talk of a tram for three decades but backers took a giant leap last year when the Federal Highway Administration and Montana Department of Transportation agreed to let an aerial tram cross over Interstate 15 on its way to the 90-foot statue.

SCJ signed a contract with the Butte Local Development Corp. last year to analyze possibilities and systems. SCJ, which has helped design numerous lift systems in the U.S., is based in Lacey, Washington, but has offices elsewhere, including one in Butte, where Garff works.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night the county is actually paying for the study, which costs $78,000. He said he committed to that last year and should have sought council approval first.

But he said the county signaled strong backing for the project two decades ago and he believes it could be a big boon for Butte. He told the Standard on Thursday the county could provide some future in-kind support, but financing the actual project falls to the board.

SCJ looked at three lift technologies and five potential base stations and routes, including three that would start in Uptown and cross over or near the mine on the way to the Lady at 8,510 feet. Another might start near the McQueen Club in east Butte.

In the end, he said, a route already proposed by the Lady of the Rockies Board made the most sense because the organization owned or leased much of the property involved and had other agreements in place.

That route would start near Skyline Park, run parallel to I-15 for a ways then turn and cross over the highway on its way to the Lady. As previously proposed, people would get in gondolas, travel to a transfer station at the turn, then board a tram and travel to the top.

Garff said there are three technologies that could be used — a “monocable detachable gondola,” a fixed-grip pulse gondola or an aerial tramway, and the previous proposal would combine the latter two.

But tramway cars must be built customized and on that system, only one or two travel back and forth. That typically means longer wait times as a cabin must travel the full system length before servicing more passengers.

A fixed-grip pulse system entails clusters of gondolas, usually in threes, and they circulate like most ski lifts. But because they are fixed to the lines, slowing or stopping one cabin for passenger entry or exit slows down all of the cabins on the line.

Detachable gondolas release from propulsion cables in stations, allowing the cabins to travel at higher speeds between stations but slowly in stations to board and exit.

A combined pulse and tram system would cost an estimated $36 million to $45 million, making it more expensive than detached gondolas. Garff said the detached system also has shorter wait and travel times and a better customer experience.

He said a lift system to the Lady could be very successful in Butte. About 4 million to 5 million people drive I-15 between Yellowstone and Glacier national parks each year, he said, and just traveling under the gondolas “will have a capture rate that will be fairly substantial.”

Amenities at the top would capture even more people and revenue and lead to repeat visits, he said. They could include a restaurant, event space, wedding venue, mountain bike rentals, picnic area, even an amphitheater.

“There’s not a lot of flat area up there but it’s larger than you think,” he said. “I think it’s large enough to do some really neat things up there.”

SCJ, the board and others have been exploring options and discussing details for months.

The Lady of the Rockies board has been talking with highway officials about possible adjustments to the I-15 crossover lease and it is still analyzing the SCJ analysis, Ueland said. It has not yet decided which system to pursue.

“We have been working diligently and still believe in the project very much,” Ueland said. “It’s going to be a gig undertaking money-wise and it has increased since we started planning this quite a few years ago, but we are still very optimistic.”

Garff said there are ways to raise capital for such projects and for individuals to invest in them.

“Point-of-interest gondolas generally always make a profit when they’re done right so I think it’s a good investment,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.