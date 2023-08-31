MDT and Coral Construction Company will soon begin a median high-tension cable rail project along I-90 I-15 in the Butte area.

Work on I 15 will start at the Buxton Interchange (mile marker 116) and extend north for 18 miles, ending on Butte Hill (mile marker 134). Work on I 90 will span from the Anaconda Interchange (mile marker 219) for 14 miles to the base of Homestake Pass (mile marker 230), ending two miles east of the Montana Highway 375 (MT 375) and Continental Drive Exit.

A Thursday press release said that this is part of a four-phase road safety improvement project that will install high-tension cable rail across 150 miles of interstate, including sections of I 90 in the Missoula, Butte, and Bozeman areas and I 15 in the Butte and Helena areas. The Bozeman area phase is currently under construction.

The goal for work in the Butte area is to reach completion in 2024. This schedule is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather and project material availability.

Minimal travel impacts are anticipated, the release said. Motorists should expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds when passing through active work zones. Crews will be on-site Monday through Saturday and occasionally during nighttime hours.

Median high-tension cable rail is a flexible barrier of steel cable mounted on steel posts in the center median with the goal being to reduce the severity of crashes and prevent fatal crashes caused by vehicles crossing the median into oncoming traffic.

Weekly email project updates will commence when construction gets underway. If you have questions or concerns, email Sloane at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the hotline at 406-207-4484, operating during business hours.

To sign up for text updates, text MCRBUTTE to 41411. To learn more about the project, visit https://bit.ly/3R3LKYm.