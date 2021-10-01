Construction starts next week at Montana Pole Superfund site

Construction on the next phase of the Montana Pole and Treating Plant Superfund cleanup will begin next week.

The former wood-treating plant is located north of Greenwood Avenue, south of Silver Bow Creek and bisected by Interstate 15-90 in Butte, and soil laden with toxic chemicals on the south side of the site will eventually be relocated to an on-site repository.

This construction season, however, only prep work for removal is planned. This will include the screening of soil stockpiles to separate rocks from the dirt that will later be used as fill material, and removal of concrete from the site. The concrete will need to be broken up prior to removal, and there may be some noise associated with the activity, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the lead agency on the project.

The more invasive work — removal of treated soils from a large area adjacent the Boulevard neighborhood — will proceed in spring or summer 2022.

Soils contaminated with known carcinogens pentachlorophenol and dioxin will be removed from the area and then deposited in a 9-acre on-site repository called the Corrective Action Management Unit.