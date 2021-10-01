Construction starts next week at Montana Pole Superfund site

Construction on the next phase of the Montana Pole and Treating Plant Superfund cleanup will begin next week.
The former wood-treating plant is located north of Greenwood Avenue, south of Silver Bow Creek and bisected by Interstate 15-90 in Butte, and soil laden with toxic chemicals on the south side of the site will eventually be relocated to an on-site repository.
This construction season, however, only prep work for removal is planned. This will include the screening of soil stockpiles to separate rocks from the dirt that will later be used as fill material, and removal of concrete from the site. The concrete will need to be broken up prior to removal, and there may be some noise associated with the activity, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the lead agency on the project.
The more invasive work — removal of treated soils from a large area adjacent the Boulevard neighborhood — will proceed in spring or summer 2022.
Soils contaminated with known carcinogens pentachlorophenol and dioxin will be removed from the area and then deposited in a 9-acre on-site repository called the Corrective Action Management Unit.
Once complete, the soils will remain in the CAMU, which will be overseen by the state to ensure public health and the environment are protected, according to a press release issued Friday by the DEQ, and the remainder of the south side of the site will be made safe for redevelopment.
Butte-Silver Bow will be given the option to take control of the land, but hasn’t committed to doing so.
The DEQ and the Environmental Protection Agency will update the community prior to the start of 2022 construction, and will be on-site daily during the movement of the treated soils to monitor for dust, vapors and odors.
Many from the neighboring Williamsburg and Boulevard neighborhoods have expressed concern over the dust and odors expected during the process, and officials from the DEQ said they will take every precaution to limit the impact and conduct the job safely.
South side construction is scheduled to be complete in summer of 2022, and both contamination under the highway and mitigating the costly long-term treatment of contaminated groundwater must be dealt with in a subsequent cleanup phase.
The DEQ and the EPA selected Envirocon as the contractor to complete construction on the south side of the site.
Envirocon is headquartered in Missoula and has experience working on environmental sites, including remediating wood-treating project sites, the DEQ said.
Envirocon personnel will be on-site preparing for construction next week, with work kicking off Oct. 11.
Neighborhood meeting
The DEQ and the EPA are hosting a meeting for the Williamsburg and Boulevard neighborhoods to provide updates on the construction season and answer questions on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., both in-person and online.
The in-person portion will be held at the Silverbow Fire Training Center at 350 Josette Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed online. For access information, please follow this link: deq.mt.gov/news/publicmeetings-folder/news-article2
Updates about activity at the site will also be provided at the regular monthly EPA Butte Superfund Community Discussions held the last Monday of the month at 6 p.m. These meeting are held online. Information can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/butte-superfund-community-meeting-tickets-160627584429
The former Montana Pole wood treating plant was listed as a Federal Superfund site after its closure in 1984 and has already undergone cleanup of soil, groundwater and solid and hazardous waste. All contaminants are the result of the wood treating process that occurred onsite and are located in both soils and groundwater.