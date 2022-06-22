Construction project on MT-1 from Anaconda to I-90 to begin July 5

Weather permitting, the Anaconda Pavement Preservation project on Montana State Highway 1 is expected to begin July 5, according to a Wednesday release from MDT. Pavement Maintenance Services will occupy approximately seven miles of roadway and five bridges on MT-1 from Anaconda to the I-90 interchange during the estimated three-month duration of the project. Drivers should plan for minor delays, and be mindful of workers and equipment throughout the construction zone.

"Once finished, this project will extend the highway's service life and incorporate important safety improvements on the bridges along this seven-mile stretch of MT-1 from I-90 to Anaconda," said MDT Engineering Project Manager Jeff Harrison in the release. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. We will keep the public closely apprised of the work schedule and progress updates, and will do everything feasible to minimize the impact for motorists traveling on MT-1 during construction."

The release also stated that this section of MT-1 is due for routine maintenance to extend the highway’s service life. The pavement preservation project, which will begin just east of North Polk Street in Anaconda, will incorporate safety improvements including replacing guardrail on the project route that is no longer industry compliant. Road preservation will include new chip seal, pavement markings and skid-resistant features.

MDT anticipates at least one lane of MT-1 will be open throughout, except for a brief one-day, each-way closure at I-90 and MT-1 to upgrade guardrails. The exact date of the closure has not yet been determined.

Updates will be posted at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/anacondadeerlodge/ and can be obtained by texting* ANADEER to 22999. A dedicated phone line is available to call or text at 406-998-7258, or emails can be sent to Pam Avery at pam@averymassey.com.

Motorists should be advised that construction is also underway this summer on I-90 between 5 and 20 miles south of Deer Lodge. More information on this project also can be found on the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Area Road & Bridges Preservation website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0