Conservation groups threaten lawsuit over Big Hole grayling status

Conflict periodically swirls around the status of the population of Arctic grayling living in the Big Hole River.

This distinct population is said to be the last naturally-occurring, river-dwelling vestige in the Continental U.S. of a species that needs cold, clear water and freedom to migrate.

For years, conservation groups have tried and failed to prod the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service into adding the Arctic grayling to its list of species protected under the Endangered Species Act.

On Monday, three conservation organizations and Pat Munday, a Butte resident and professor long affiliated with Big Hole River advocacy, announced plans to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service in federal court if the agency fails to reconsider within 60 days its past denial of Endangered Species Act protections for the Arctic grayling.

“It shouldn’t take nearly three decades to protect a fish like the grayling that’s so clearly on the brink of extinction,” said Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The other participants in the notice of intent to sue were Earthjustice and Western Watersheds Project.

Munday said the timing of the notice was not significant in and of itself.

“But there was certainly some urgency after the water conditions this year,” he said.

Flows were low and temperatures high in many rivers in southwest Montana as summer progressed.

“The Big Hole is chronically de-watered,” Munday said.

In years past, the Fish and Wildlife Service has described the river-dwelling population of Arctic grayling as stable, a conclusion conservation groups contend isn’t warranted or supported by sound science.

The campaign to list the grayling helped launch the Big Hole Watershed Committee in 1995 and encouraged participating ranchers to voluntarily leave some water in the river instead of withdrawing it for irrigation. The alternative to participation, arguably, was the potential for having the Fish and Wildlife Service be involved in irrigation decisions on ranches reliant on hay and alfalfa to feed livestock.

The Big Hole Watershed Committee has been involved also in a host of projects designed to protect and restore riparian areas, keep fish out of irrigation ditches, rehabilitate tributaries and more. Participating ranchers say keeping the land in agriculture is better for the health of the river than alternative development, such as subdivisions.

Pedro Marques is the executive director for the watershed committee. On Monday afternoon he shared reactions from the committee to the threat of litigation to secure a listing for the grayling.

“Our first comment is, ‘Here we go again,’” Marques said.

“The threat of litigation 28 years ago was effective in mobilizing a grass-roots effort to develop a conservation strategy that has, by most accounts, been a tremendous success and continues to be a model across the West,” he said.

“That model is based on partnerships between local people and local resource managers meeting regularly, building trust and getting work done on the ground,” Marques said.

He said the Big Hole Watershed Committee has been meeting every third Wednesday for 28 years, has raised more than $8 million in direct investments for the benefit of fish and people “and created an unparalleled level of cooperation.”

Marques added, “Litigation does nothing but divide people and, if successful, will quickly erode local cooperation by imposing a big government response. ‘We're the government and we're here to help’ does not resonate in rural Montana.”

Marques said listing the grayling would force ranchers off the land, setting the stage for subdivision development for the wealthy.

He said it’s unclear how the grayling would benefit from litigation and described the listing campaign as colonial and elitist.

“So, here we go again. The Big Hole Watershed Committee will continue to keep our focus on collaborative conservation and getting projects done,” Marques said. “We certainly have dirt under our fingernails and know our work makes a difference for the fish.”

Meanwhile, the group threatening to sue Fish and Wildlife Service contends that climate change, drought and increasing temperatures — in addition to population status — must be adequately weighed when considering a listing for the Arctic grayling. Those factors have not been fully contemplated in years past, the group said.

The agency first determined in 1994 that Montana’s grayling population warranted listing as an endangered species, but the agency has continuously delayed granting the fish federal protection. In 2014, the Fish and Wildlife Service reversed its position and denied protection. The agency said there was sufficient state management and increasing population numbers and asserted that the fish could adapt to warming stream temperatures.

Conservation groups challenged the 2014 denial of protection, eventually getting a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the agency’s descriptions of an increased population were not supported by evidence and that the agency had failed to consider the impacts of climate change on stream temperatures and flows.

“There’s really no question that the only population of grayling in the Lower 48 states is imperiled,” said Emily Qiu, associate attorney with Earthjustice’s Northern Rockies Office. “Too much water is already taken out of the Big Hole River, one of the last places the fish survive, and climate change will only make the situation worse.”

The group said a listing under the Endangered Species Act “would require a federal recovery plan to be created to address chronic low flows in the Big Hole River, among other threats.”

Munday said he often fishes the Big Hole River and he described the grayling as “the jewel of the river.”

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, “the Montana Arctic grayling has a large, sail-like dorsal fin and colorful body markings. The grayling comes in a wide array of colors. Their dorsal fins are typically fringed in red and dotted with large iridescent red, aqua, or purple spots and markings. These colorful markings are most dramatic on large grayling.”

Munday asserted that just as the Big Hole River has been chronically de-watered the Fish and Wildlife Service has been chronically under-funded. The Arctic grayling just hasn’t been a priority, he said.

Fish and Wildlife Service staff in Montana referred questions about Monday’s announcement to Joe Szuszwalak, a public affairs spokesmen in Colorado. An automatic message reported he was out of the office.