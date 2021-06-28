Compared to Missoula, Butte's just chillin' through heat wave

Sure, it’s going to be hot in Butte for the next few days, but let’s put things in perspective.
While freakish location of a high-pressure ridge and other factors are bringing record-shattering highs to Portland, Seattle and other locales in their states — we’re talking 110 to 117 degrees — Butte’s all-time high of 100 seems in no danger of falling.
And even though highs for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are forecast at 89, 92 and 90, respectively, the record for consecutive days 90 or above in Butte is nine — set in 1985 and 2000. If things cool down a bit this weekend as expected, that chain will be broken.
As usual, it will be hotter in most other parts of Montana this week than in Butte. Highs in Missoula are expected to top 100 Tuesday through Thursday, with readings at or near the century mark in Kalispell, Great Falls and Billings.
It’s almost always cooler in Butte this time of year, and elevation is a big reason. It’s 5,550 feet on the Flat — 270 feet more than a mile and more than 2,000 feet higher than those other cities. Uptown is even higher and Walkerville sits at 6,309 feet.
But there’s another big reason in play.
“It’s also a very wide valley and it’s able to radiate out at night,” Dan Zumpfe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said Monday.
Because Butte tends to have clear evening skies in the summer, heat that is absorbed into the ground during the day radiates into the atmosphere and dissipates much quicker each night than in many places, Zumpfe said. That makes for cooler nights.
Nights are generally clear across western Montana during the summer except during thunderstorms, he said, but Butte “is kind of a special place.”
“The way the valley is situated, it allows that traditional cooling to be more consistent and much stronger, so if you’re starting from a cooler temperature in the morning, the amount of heating you can have in the day is limited,” Zumpfe said.
The biggest factor driving record-setting temperatures in Washington and Oregon is where the current high-pressure ridge is situated.
In most years, the Pacific Northwest gets its warmest summer temperatures when high pressure is centered in Nevada and Utah, or sometimes in the four corners region where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah converge, Zumpfe said.
This time it has developed and intensified far to the north along the border between Washington state and British Columbia, Canada. Portland hit 108 on Saturday, one degree more than its all-time high of 107, and it reached 112 on Sunday.
Portland was expected to hit 114 on Monday, with 110 possible in Seattle, 105 in Yakima, Washington and readings 30 degrees above average for interior parts of the region projected as the heat shifts east early this week.
Temperatures were already heating up in western Montana on Sunday, with low 90s in Missoula and low 100s in Libby and parts of far northwest Montana.
“Today we’re going to be bumping those temperatures up about 5 to 10 degrees in some places,” Zumpfe said. Highs in Missoula were forecast at 102 Tuesday through Thursday, in the upper 90s in Kalispell and Great Falls and near 100 in Billings Thursday and Friday.
Libby was going to be even hotter, with highs at or near 110 through Thursday.
“We’re not experiencing the kind of earth-shattering, ground-changing stuff they’re experiencing in the coastal Pacific Northwest, but we are going to be challenging some record-high temperatures,” he said.
It seems unlikely in Butte, however.
Highs were expected to be 90 or a tad higher Tuesday through Friday before returning to the 80s this weekend. The all-time high of 100 was set on July 22, 1931.
The record high for June in Butte is 97, set in 1919, and the hottest recorded high in August is 99, reached on Aug. 3, 2000.