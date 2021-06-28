Compared to Missoula, Butte's just chillin' through heat wave

Because Butte tends to have clear evening skies in the summer, heat that is absorbed into the ground during the day radiates into the atmosphere and dissipates much quicker each night than in many places, Zumpfe said. That makes for cooler nights.

Nights are generally clear across western Montana during the summer except during thunderstorms, he said, but Butte “is kind of a special place.”

“The way the valley is situated, it allows that traditional cooling to be more consistent and much stronger, so if you’re starting from a cooler temperature in the morning, the amount of heating you can have in the day is limited,” Zumpfe said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest factor driving record-setting temperatures in Washington and Oregon is where the current high-pressure ridge is situated.

In most years, the Pacific Northwest gets its warmest summer temperatures when high pressure is centered in Nevada and Utah, or sometimes in the four corners region where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah converge, Zumpfe said.

This time it has developed and intensified far to the north along the border between Washington state and British Columbia, Canada. Portland hit 108 on Saturday, one degree more than its all-time high of 107, and it reached 112 on Sunday.