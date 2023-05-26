Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two of Butte’s largest employers and two economic development organizations are backing a Norwegian company’s request for millions of dollars in tax abatements to locate a battery materials factory here.

Cenate is considering Butte and three other locations for a manufacturing plant and says tax incentives will be a factor in its decision. Its other potential landing spots are Moses Lake or Tri Cities in Washington state and Hermiston, Oregon.

“This tax abatement program is precisely what these opportunities are intended for,” Rick Edwards told Butte-Silver Bow Commissioners this week on behalf of NorthWestern Energy and Headwaters RC&D.

“If this particular business was to come in, it would really complement other businesses within our community,” he said. “We can definitely use 250 new jobs and the additional revenues and things it will bring to this community.”

Officials with the Butte Local Development Corp., St. James Healthcare, the Montana Carpenters Union and local accountants also spoke in favor of the abatements at a public hearing Wednesday night. NorthWestern Energy and St. James alone employ hundreds in Butte. Nobody spoke in opposition.

Several people said Cenate would bring good-paying jobs. Calculations and projections by county officials back that up and they will soon ask the council to authorize the abatements.

Cenate — Sin-NAH-Tah — is developing silicon-based materials for higher-density batteries with faster and longer-lasting charges. If it chooses Butte, it would build a factory on a 40-acre site in the Montana Connections Business Park and use raw materials from the REC Silicon facility already there.

The other three locations it is considering are all near REC Silicon’s other U.S. manufacturing plant at Moses Lake in Oregon. Cenate has a pilot plant south of Oslo, Norway, but is looking to expand into the U.S.

Cenate wants tax abatements in Butte that would reduce its locally assessed mills for property taxes by 75% the first five years. It would pay more in phases in years six through nine and pay 100% of the taxes normally owed after that.

Without abatements, Cenate’s projected local tax bill would be about $26 million total over 10 years, officials say. With them, it would pay $14.35 million — a savings of $11.6 million.

The county hasn’t awarded tax abatements since 2016. At that time, the abatements went to developers for major renovations of the Copper King Hotel. That was a much smaller project, and the projected savings over four years was $248,000.

Those backing the abatements Wednesday night said Cenate would be a boon for Butte.

“The tax abatement is a critical part of the package and the best tool we have to attract this business,” said Kelly Sullivan, executive director of the Butte Local Development Corp. “While we’ll abate $11 million in taxes in the first five years of the abatement, Cenate will still pay $14 million in years six through 10.

“Our REC facility has been here since the late 1990s and while we’ve attracted many thriving businesses in the years since, there has been nothing quite to this caliber,” she said. “Opportunities like this don’t come along every day.”

Jay Doyle, president of St. James Healthcare, said an “economically strong community equals a strong and robust hospital and health care system.”

“Every company that we bring in here with good benefits and pay allows St. James to invest in new, state-of-the-art technology and facilities for our community,” Doyle said.

Cenate says it would employ 100 to 250 people in Butte and county officials estimate annual pay for the first 100 jobs at about $70,000, based on the job mix provided by the company and average wages for such positions in southwest Montana.

Cenate says they intend to be competitive in the region and would hire process engineers, operators, administrators and people specializing in internal and external logistics, among others.

“This is the exact type of project that we should be wanting to abate tax dollars for a certain period of time,” Andy Durkin, an accountant and controller at Mountain West Holding Co. in Butte, told commissioners. “They’ll provide incredibly high-paying jobs and those employees will be members of our community.”

Courtney Loeffler, a regional director at Headwaters RC&D, noted the long cry for more retail shopping outlets in Butte.

“If we can get this company here, then retail will follow,” she said.