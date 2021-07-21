Company seeking silver, zinc proposes underground exploration in Butte

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three Blackjack executives tried to do just that with their previous company in the state next door — Bunker Hill Mining Corp. at the Bunker Hill Superfund site near Coeur d’Alene.

Hartmann was the COO of the company, John Ryan the director, and Bruce Reid was the CEO.

The men walked away from the project because they were unable to get investors, Hartmann said, but only after the 2018 consent decree, which laid out responsibilities for the continued cleanup of the historic mine mess and removed a barrier for Bunker Hill to move forward with mining on site.

Much like in Butte, historic mining operations beginning in the late 1800s left the area around Bunker Hill an environmental disaster. Contaminants spread through local water bodies and soil and still plague the area today.

Since the executives’ departure, the Bunker Hill mine has found investors and is now closer than ever to going forward, Hartmann said.

“Another leadership team is in there now piggybacking on what we had started on. And so because of what we did with our work with the EPA, in a positive sense, they're now able to move forward with a potential mine plan,” he said.

It’s all about timing.