Company bringing all-fiber network to Butte

TDS Telecommunications will be delivering a new all-fiber network to Butte-Silver Bow County that will connect more than 15,000 homes and businesses with some of the fastest internet speeds in the country, county officials said Wednesday.

TDS will begin construction of the fiber network later this year and is launching services in five other communities in Montana, providing competitive choices for broadband services.

Broadband services are available in Butte but this will be the first fiber network available to most households and businesses.

When construction is completed, the fiber network will deliver symmetrical internet speeds up to 2Gig (2000 Mbps), TDS’ all-digital TV service, TDS TV®+, and a variety of phone options for residential and business customers.

“We are excited that the residents and businesses in Butte will have more options for telecommunications with this new, fiber network,” J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said in a news release.

“The world we live in now requires communities to be connected, at all times. The addition of TDS to our community will help in the development of reliable, fast internet service for all.”

TDS is an internet, TV and phone service provider based in Madison, Wisconsin. They have services in more than 1,100 rural and suburban communities and 32 states across the country.

The company has 1.2 million connections and also offers businesses VoIP advanced communications solutions, dedicated internet service, data networking and hosted-managed services.

“We are delighted to announce we are expanding our reliable fiber network into another vibrant city in Montana,” said Andrew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs. “Fiber networks are in high demand, and we are excited to bring our dependable and durable technology to Butte-Silver Bow.”

