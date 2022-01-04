Community input sought on Butte-Silver Bow parks master plan

Butte-Silver Bow, Water & Environmental Technologies and SCJ Studio are joining to offer several ways for the public to engage in the Butte-Silver Bow Parks master plan.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — An open house will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at Butte Brewing, 465 E. Galena, where community members can bring ideas on what works, what doesn’t and what’s next for Butte parks.

Friday, Jan. 21 — Engage with the parks team during the Snoflinga festival with free public skating at 5 p.m. at the High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, near Three Bears.

In February and March — An online community survey will be available for public input on Butte’s parks and recreation plan.

In May and June — A community priorities survey and plan presentation to discuss parks inventory, analysis findings and proposed improvements will be held at locations to be announced.

