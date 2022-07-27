Community Hospital of Anaconda seeks public input about health care needs

Ask an older man in Anaconda about his recent prostate biopsy procedure and he might stutter a bit while responding. He’d likely be less tongue-tied describing his current and future health care needs, especially if asked to do so in a mailed survey.

Ask a Philipsburg resident whether she experienced tenderness after a mammogram and she might very well say, “You bet.” The more relevant question might focus on how she and others who live in the region would describe their overall wellness and what might support its maintenance or improvement.

Enter the Community Health Needs Assessment survey. Eight hundred have been distributed to randomized addresses in the communities of Anaconda, Butte, Deer Lodge and Philipsburg.

The Community Hospital of Anaconda says it needs regional input to better understand how to tweak the hospital’s services. The survey is designed to help the hospital identify the top health needs in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and surrounding communities.

“By conducting this assessment, we can align patient needs with strategic planning and collaborate with community partners to improve the overall health of the community,” said JoEllen Villa, chief executive officer of the Community Hospital of Anaconda.

The Montana Office of Rural Health administers the assessment project, which is designed to help the Community Hospital of Anaconda analyze local community needs, use of local health care services and overall community health.

The Community Hospital of Anaconda says it offers “a full continuum of care,” both inpatient and outpatient, from birth to hospice.

The hospital offers an array of health care services, including preventative care. The medical community reports that prostate biopsies, mammograms, colonoscopies and other preventative care procedures available at the Community Hospital of Anaconda have the capacity to save lives.

This diagnostic work becomes increasingly relevant as people age.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates of 2021, roughly 24% of the residents of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County are 65 years old or older. Statewide, that demographic percentage is 16.8%.

Community Hospital of Anaconda is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital. In March, the hospital announced it had been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Meanwhile, Natalie Claiborne, assistant director of the Montana Office of Rural Health, referenced the Community Health Needs Assessment in a news release.

“The goal of this initiative is to assist forward-thinking rural hospitals and communities in aligning their resources, to address their present and future needs in the best way possible,” she said.

The Community Hospital of Anaconda has 416 employees.

The survey due date is Aug. 19. The Community Health Needs Assessment and subsequent implementation plan will be available to the public and accessible via Community Hospital of Anaconda’s website.