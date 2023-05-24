Community Hospital of Anaconda was recently named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals (CAHs) for overall performance in the country, according to a Wednesday press release from the hospital.

“Community Hospital of Anaconda is proud of the efforts of the providers and staff who are instrumental to our hospital achieving this designation,” said CEO Meg Hickey-Boynton in the release. “Our results as a top critical access hospital in overall performance means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

Hospitals receiving such recognition scored best among CAHs as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health for overall performance. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association.

The list of top 20 CAHs is determined by a composite score based on performance in the following areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance. This group was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2022 top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.

Community Hospital of Anaconda is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital. This is the fourth time CHA has been recognized as a top 20 CAH since 2012.