Committees set for COVID spending, mine waste depository in Butte

A newly formed committee to set goals in Butte-Silver Bow for spending an influx of $15 million in federal money will hold its first meeting Tuesday, and another panel has been established to discuss the site of a mine-waste repository.
The fiscal committee meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the new Highland View clubhouse at Stodden Park. It will focus mainly on how meetings will be organized and where future ones are held, said J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive.
The county is getting an estimated $15 million as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-related spending bill approved by congressional Democrats in March.
The money can be used for COVID-19 emergency spending, to restore government entities or services that lost revenue due to pandemic restrictions, support water, sewer or broadband projects, help tourism and other impacted industries and assist businesses and nonprofits, among other things.
County officials are treating the influx in cash as a “mini budget” of sorts and the committee will set goals and start identifying possible projects for the money. The county hasn’t actually received any of the money yet and the discussions are likely to last all summer, Gallagher said.
It’s likely some of the money can be used to leverage additional state and federal funds.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the best thing we can for long-term results,” Gallagher said.
The committee includes county department heads, Commissioners Cindi Shaw, Michele Shea and Josh O’Neil and two citizens — Mick Ringsak and Ross Richardson. Like all major budgetary matters, final decisions will need approval by the Council of Commissioners.
The new repository siting committee was formed to help determine a site for 662,000 cubic yards of contaminated material that will be removed as part cleanup efforts outlined in the so-called consent decree — a plan that dictates future mine-pollution cleanup efforts for much of Butte. The panel's first meeting has not yet been set.
As part of the consent decree, mine waste from areas along Blacktail and Silver Bow creeks is to be removed, but its destination is still up in the air.
The plan included two options. One was to expand an existing mine-waste repository located east of Walkerville on the Butte Hill that’s still in operation. The other was a repository near the Copper Mountain Sports Complex at Timber Butte, which hasn’t been active for years.
The latter site drew intense opposition from residents in the Timber Butte area, and one of them — Jackie Higgins — was named to the new siting committee. The other citizen member is Shanna Adams.
The Timber Butte site was tabled due to the public outcry but a location must be determined. The committee will study possible sites in the coming weeks and will include input from county officials, Atlantic Richfield Co. and state and federal environmental regulators.
The county officials on the committee will include Gallagher and the director and assistant director of the county’s Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services — Eric Hassler and Julia Crain. Two commissioners — O’Neil and John Sorich — are also on the committee.
It was formed in part because of the public outcry over the Timber Butte site next to Copper Mountain.
“It caused a lot of community ire and they didn’t feel they were part of it (a decision),” Gallagher said.
Meetings of both committees are open to the public.