Committees set for COVID spending, mine waste depository in Butte

“We want to make sure we’re doing the best thing we can for long-term results,” Gallagher said.

The committee includes county department heads, Commissioners Cindi Shaw, Michele Shea and Josh O’Neil and two citizens — Mick Ringsak and Ross Richardson. Like all major budgetary matters, final decisions will need approval by the Council of Commissioners.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new repository siting committee was formed to help determine a site for 662,000 cubic yards of contaminated material that will be removed as part cleanup efforts outlined in the so-called consent decree — a plan that dictates future mine-pollution cleanup efforts for much of Butte. The panel's first meeting has not yet been set.

As part of the consent decree, mine waste from areas along Blacktail and Silver Bow creeks is to be removed, but its destination is still up in the air.

The plan included two options. One was to expand an existing mine-waste repository located east of Walkerville on the Butte Hill that’s still in operation. The other was a repository near the Copper Mountain Sports Complex at Timber Butte, which hasn’t been active for years.