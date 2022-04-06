Commissioners want renewed look at Butte-Silver Bow road fees

Two commissioners want to revisit the way road maintenance fees are assessed in Butte-Silver Bow, saying an alternative method might be a more equitable way to tax those who use county roads.

The county has been charging a flat annual fee per parcel since 2018 but some question its fairness because thousands of people, many living in apartment complexes and mobile homes, don’t pay it.

The yearly fee is now set at $87.71 and it brings in about $1.5 million in revenue to pay for maintenance on county roads and streets, including grading, filling potholes, snow plowing and graveling rural roads.

Commissioners Shawn Fredrickson and Eric Mankins want updated financial figures on what “per unit” assessments would mean and renewed council consideration about making a change.

“I have a constituent who is a retired person and he doesn’t drive much and he doesn’t think it’s fair that he has to pay a fee when someone who is in an apartment who is probably driving more than he is doesn’t have to pay the fee,” Fredrickson said.

He and Mankins have heard similar points from other constituents.

“We’re all complaining about roads and potholes and what not and maybe this is something that can assist us in getting better roads and making sure it’s equitable,” Mankins said. “Everybody is still using these roads in some form or fashion.”

According to figures compiled two years ago, both methods would raise about the same $1.57 million in annual revenue. But there were still questions about fairness.

Instead of charging a flat rate for most parcels, some want the fee assessed by “units.” They would include houses, commercial property and hotels as before but also take in individual apartments, separate dwellings in duplexes and four-plexes and all mobile homes in a park.

Under the current method, apartment buildings, duplexes, four-plexes and mobile home parks are generally assessed as one parcel, so they are only charged a single $87.71 fee.

Vacant parcels are also assessed under the current method if they have a market value of $5,000 or higher, even though there is nobody living on them who drives the streets in Butte.

According to 2020 figures, 2,609 vacant parcels would no longer be assessed under the per-unit method but more than 2,200 separate apartments and other dwellings would be added, plus 396 separate mobile homes and 68 business condos.

In August 2018, after a council committee studied the issue for more than a year, commissioners scrapped four road maintenance districts that imposed varying rates only in portions of urban Butte and replaced them with one countywide district with a flat fee.

But some taxpayers have complained, saying they're paying fees on multiple, sometimes vacant parcels while thousands of people living in apartments were paying little to nothing.

Mankins and Fredrickson requested fresh figures on what a change to per-unit assessments would mean. Local budget officials are working with the Montana Department of Revenue to compile the numbers, which could be presented to the council soon.

Danette Gleason, Butte-Silver Bow’s budget director, said there are different factors to consider that can change the equations and financial figures.

“There are definitions of commercial property (to consider) and are we going to charge storage units or not, and how do we charge hotels?” she said. “There’s always some entity that’s not equitable.”

Fredrickson said he has heard arguments on all sides and is not out to target or “outprice” renters. He just wants more facts on the table so he and fellow commissioners can decide if a change is warranted.

Mankins said with all of the new construction and development in Butte and the increased usage of roads that comes with it, it’s time to take another look at the fee structure.

“I know some people are going to say, ‘Well, we don’t have a car,’” Mankins said. “Well, you’re still using some kind of transportation, maybe through a taxi or a city bus, that is using roads.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.