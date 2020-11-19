Commissioners OK demolition plan; one says taxpayers stuck with bill 'once again'

Commissioners have OK’d a settlement allowing the county to demolish a vacant, dilapidated building in Uptown Butte, but one questioned why taxpayers were getting stuck with a tab once again.

Under the deal, Silver Bow Properties will deed the building at 135 E. Park St. to the county and pay $25,000 toward demolition costs. They could run $50,000 to $60,000, however, so the difference would fall to the county.

County officials say the building’s roof and second floor have collapsed, it has been deemed dangerous for more than 18 months and needs to come down now, and without the settlement, the matter could drag out in court for months.

The council authorized the deal on an 11-1 vote Wednesday night, and even though Commissioner Dan Callahan went along with the majority after a 25-minute discussion, he suggested taxpayers were getting a raw deal.

“Once again, the taxpayers are getting stuck with the bill from somebody who hasn’t taken care of their property,” Callahan said. “It is up to us as a council to figure out a way to stop this from happening.”

Callahan told The Montana Standard on Thursday that the “once again” was in reference to several buildings torn down at public expense.