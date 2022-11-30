Comment sought on proposed resurfacing on Interstate 15 near Buxton

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface about 5 miles of Interstate 15 west of Butte. The Buxton North-South project would begin south of the Buxton Interchange and extend north, ending at the Rarus Bridge, south of the I 15/I 90 Nissler Interchange.

The project would preserve and extend the service life of the existing highway, as well as enhance safety features by providing additional skid resistance.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2023, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx__;!!LvYzicI!nmo6jM9RZc5Xc2YGbJraJQrlUMYM9n87s9lm6xx5cQpxWGNOCKcGWK94qMhDp7tqiAiYovh8cH44DOI$ or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9462000.

The public is encouraged to contact Butte District Preconstruction Engineer Dave Gates at 406-494-9636 or Project Design Engineer Joe Walsh at 406-494-9622 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620, call 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.