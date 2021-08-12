Comment period extended for proposed mineral exploration near Walkerville; Butte leaders push for public meeting

"This is just strictly exploration. But we also want to be educated on [what happens] if it does turn out to be a viable option to go to full-fledged underground mining. What's that look like? And how does that interface with an active Superfund site? So we are concerned in regards to the lack of information to our general public," he said.

Gallagher said the project could very well benefit the community and that Blackjack Silver has been amenable and made significant outreach efforts since arriving in Butte, but said the community has questions which haven’t been answered.

Walkerville Mayor John Ries has spoken with Blackjack officials, and reviewed the documents. He said he isn’t concerned about the exploration phase. In his view, the exploration activities seem to have a small footprint and present no threat to previous remedy.

He noted that postcards were sent to many of the nearby neighbors, and The Montana Standard ran a story detailing the project and alerting residents to the comment period. Blackjack also sent out a press release, has met with other community leaders and given tours of the area.

The project hasn’t been over or under-advertised, Ries said, but said a public presentation from DEQ and Blackjack would be beneficial.