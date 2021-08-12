Comment period extended for proposed mineral exploration near Walkerville; Butte leaders push for public meeting

As a mining company prepares to tunnel under Butte, residents and local leaders will have a little more time to weigh in on the mineral exploration project.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday announced it would extend the comment period on the Environmental Assessment for Blackjack Silver’s proposed exploratory drilling project near Walkerville until Sept. 1, according to Moira Davin, public information specialist for the agency.
The comment period for the silver and zinc exploration project was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 11, and residents told the DEQ they would like to see more outreach to educate the community on exactly what the project entails.
Sara Sparks recently retired after 27 years as the remedial project manager for the Environmental Protection Agency in Butte. She believes a public meeting about the project should be held before the comment period closes.
Sparks lives in her childhood home in McGlone Heights in Butte, smack in a sea of remediated land and next to a concrete storm water channel. She oversaw construction of the remedy in the 1990s — an investment of millions of dollars designed to protect residents and streams from mining contaminants through Superfund.
One of the sites proposed for exploratory drilling is only a stone’s throw away from her home near the upper Missoula Gulch, southwest of the St. Lawrence Church and the Lexington mine site, between Walkerville and Centerville.
“I’m not against mining. That’s what fed me and educated me,” Sparks said, standing on Fifth Street near her home Tuesday. “But after spending this kind of money to protect Silver Bow Creek, this is insane as far as I’m concerned.”
Sparks adamantly opposes the project, which is being permitted only for underground exploration — not an actual mine. Opening a mine for production would require a whole new permitting process, and the company said it would be an underground mine in that event — not an open pit.
Others who aren’t necessarily opposed to the project have echoed her concern about outreach, including Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.
Gallagher on Tuesday said he would like a presentation to the Council of Commissioners from both the DEQ, the regulatory agency, and Blackjack Silver, before the comment period closes, and that he and a group of local leaders intended to say so in their comments to the DEQ.
"It's totally appropriate for the public to have an opportunity to voice their concerns in front of the DEQ ... it's important to Butte-Silver Bow and our residents to have a clear understanding of what Blackjack is proposing to do," he said.
Eric Hassler, director of the county’s reclamation department, agreed more outreach was necessary in advance of the decision. The public should be educated not only on the exploration phase, but the long-term goal, he said.
"This is just strictly exploration. But we also want to be educated on [what happens] if it does turn out to be a viable option to go to full-fledged underground mining. What's that look like? And how does that interface with an active Superfund site? So we are concerned in regards to the lack of information to our general public," he said.
Gallagher said the project could very well benefit the community and that Blackjack Silver has been amenable and made significant outreach efforts since arriving in Butte, but said the community has questions which haven’t been answered.
Walkerville Mayor John Ries has spoken with Blackjack officials, and reviewed the documents. He said he isn’t concerned about the exploration phase. In his view, the exploration activities seem to have a small footprint and present no threat to previous remedy.
He noted that postcards were sent to many of the nearby neighbors, and The Montana Standard ran a story detailing the project and alerting residents to the comment period. Blackjack also sent out a press release, has met with other community leaders and given tours of the area.
The project hasn’t been over or under-advertised, Ries said, but said a public presentation from DEQ and Blackjack would be beneficial.
"Any time you give people the opportunity to show up and be informed, I think it's good," Ries said.
On Tuesday, Davin noted that public comment is not required by Montana’s Metal Mine Reclamation Act for exploration licenses, but the agency was compelled to offer public comment due to the location.
The DEQ has also scheduled a brief presentation on the project during the EPA’s upcoming community discussion on Aug. 30 to provide the community with information and field questions, Davin said.
The DEQ had not scheduled a stand-alone public meeting or presentation to the Council of the Commissioners as of Wednesday.
Details
Blackjack Silver proposes to drill up to 37 exploration holes from 12 drill pads at two sites to evaluate the mineral wealth from the cores.
The majority of the action would take place at drill pads near the Badger State Mine, northwest of the Berkeley Pit and east of Walkerville, and from underground, after the company tunnels in via the old Chief Joseph portal at the Badger site.
The other drill pads would be consolidated around the old Missoula mine buildings between Walkerville and Centerville.
The entire project would be located on private land, disturbing a total of 3.44 acres, according to the DEQ’s assessment. Drilling is not permitted to exceed a depth beyond 5,460 feet above sea level to avoid intercepting groundwater.
Exploration would occur over the course of two years, followed by up to two years of reclamation, and all new surface disturbances would be backfilled, re-contoured and re-seeded, according to the assessment. All drill pads must be reclaimed.
The project would be permitted to generate up to 21,000 cubic yards of waste rock, and use up to 15,000 gallons of public water each day. The waste would be deposited in an area near the Badger mine which already contains contaminated waste, and there is a hydrant near the Chief Joseph portal.
The assessment specifies that exploration activities will take place only during daylight hours at the Missoula site, as it’s close to neighborhoods.
For some of the activities, Blackjack would need additional permits from Butte-Silver Bow.
The company has already employed three students from Montana Tech on a part-time basis and plans to hire two additional full-time geologists this year.
The Montana Standard reported on the mining company’s background and project details in a Jul. 21 article entitled “Company seeking silver, zinc proposes underground exploration in Butte.”
Missed connection
Frances Honsharuk, 68, owns three homes at the corner of West Center Street and West La Platte Street, and 12 acres of adjacent land. She bought the old mining claims over the course of 15 years from companies that explored the area before Blackjack.
The property lies on a hill overlooking the proposed Missoula drill site, and she’s as close as anyone to the proposed action.
Honsharuk has lived there for 29 years and said she didn’t receive one of the postcards, though her neighbor did.
She missed the article in the paper, but caught wind of the project on the television news. On Tuesday, she said she was still unaware of the finer details. Asked if she would be opposed to the proposed mining activities, she said it depends on what that means.
“Now if they’d chase the deer away, I’d love it,” she said for a laugh.
But in all seriousness, she said she’s concerned about noise and traffic.
“The reason I bought this 12 acres was to have privacy,” she said.
Timing
Blackjack Silver director Mark Hartmann said he’s always available to chat about the project or give a tour. He gave The Montana Standard a tour, has worked with Ries, Gallagher, Hassler, and interested citizens, and sent out a press release the day the comment period opened.
The DEQ also contacted Butte’s EPA tag group, the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee, and the EPA, Davin said, and the DEQ sent a notice to The Montana Standard at the opening of the comment period as required.
Asked if it was necessary for Blackjack Silver and the DEQ to publicly address the Council of Commissioners before the end of the comment period, Hartmann emphasized the small scope of the project, which he said will have limited surface disturbance.
"Once we have our permit in hand, then we'll really have something to talk about. We'll have some activity going on, and that's a good time for us to visit with the Council," he said.
Sparks, Gallagher and Hassler disagree. They said they’d like to see such a meeting in advance of the end of the comment period.
From 27 years of experience in remediation, Sparks is all too familiar with permitting and outreach. The public might not respond to postcards and newspaper articles, she said.
“But put a D9 in somebody's neighborhood — let me tell you, people showed up,” she said, referring to a Caterpillar bulldozer.
By then, she said, it’s too late to comment.
Comments
The Environmental Assessment is open for public comment until Sept. 1. To submit public comment or view the document, visit the DEQ website at: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article26
In response to public feedback, the DEQ also made a hard copy of the EA available at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library.
Comments can be submitted by mail to: DEQ, Mining Bureau, Attn: Whitney Bausch, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620.
Or email to: DEQMEPA@mt.gov