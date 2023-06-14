Butte-Silver Bow parks officials plan to put a popular idea and “master plan” wish into motion by opening the Original Mineyard to the public on most days, possibly through the summer.

The Parks and Recreation Board recommended the trial run to Parks Director Bob Lazzari this week and the mineyard could welcome folks on foot as early as next week.

It would be closed to the public during special events such as booked weddings and will still host the Montana Folk Festival and An Ri Ra, but most days, it would be open for activities folks pursue at other Butte-Silver Bow parks.

“I think it’s a good idea and most people in town seem to like it,” Lazzari told board members Monday.

Two recent studies and reports — a Butte-Silver Bow Parks Master Plan and an Uptown Master Plan — back that up. Both relied heavily on public input and making the Original a fulltime park was among top resident requests in each.

The Parks Master Plan included an online survey that got more than 1,000 individual respondents and more than anything, they wanted an indoor recreation center. But opening the Original as a park was up there too.

That plan had proposals and price tags to match wish-list items. One was making the Original an open park with terraces, permanent sound and light towers, a playground, pavilions and a connection to Alaska Street with a ramp and stairs and lights. The cost would be $6.6 million.

County officials acknowledged it could take years to fund that and other proposals in the largely visionary plan. An indoor rec center by itself could cost $30 million.

But parks board members and J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said you don’t have to do them all at once.

“I think we can start making some of those changes (at the Original),” he told The Montana Standard in February when the Parks Master Plan was completed. “We can make it more accessible right now and start moving toward those types of things.”

There has to be a plan for maintaining it as a full-time park, he said, but “we can make it a facility that’s open.”

There are restrooms inside the compressor building next to the Original headframe, but officials want to keep that building closed except during festivals and special events.

Lazzari said he expects the next county budget to include money for building a separate concrete restroom at the Original, similar to those found at McGruff Park and Skyline Park. The overall budget is still being crafted and will likely be approved by commissioners in August.

In the meantime, he said, the county can put portable toilets inside the mineyard and the main gate would be opened to pedestrians in mornings and closed at night. It would not be open to vehicles, at least for now.

Lazzari said he hopes to open it sometime next week but a precise day has not been set.

Board member Shawn Fredrickson recommended the trial run last until Oct. 1 and the board backed the idea on a 4-0 vote.

“I’d like to see us take a look at it and that’s why I made the recommendation,” Fredrickson, who is also chairman of the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners, said after the meeting.

“But we put a time limit on it so we can get an update on how it went and if there were any problems,” he said. “If everyone loves it, maybe we will open it up for the whole year.”

Lazzari said it could prove popular, especially among Uptown residents.