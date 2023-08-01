If things go as planned, a new Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries will open in Butte by late September, becoming the chain’s second location in Montana and only the fifth west of the Mississippi River.

The board overseeing a young but growing tax increment district along Harrison Avenue in Butte approved a $98,253 grant Tuesday to help developers finance a second and final construction phase. The grant will cover 20% of $491,266 in final costs.

The overall cost of the project exceeds $2 million, county officials say, and the board previously approved a $150,000 grant. Much of the building, including its Highway 55 sign, has been completed.

The new restaurant is located at 3228 Harrison, north of Staples and south of Silver Bow Pizza, on the east side of the road. It is accessible only going northbound on Harrison.

Highway 55 features a retro look and touts “fresh, never frozen and hand-pattied” burgers at 135 locations in eight states, most in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. There is one in Helena, two in Louisiana and two in Texas, according to the company.

Its menu includes the “John Boy and Billy BBQ Bacon Burger” and “Carolina Burger” — both with chili on the patty and the latter with slaw, too — as well as cheesesteaks, platters and floats and shakes.

David Carpenter, a developer for Hwy 55, said the company was pleased to get the grants, especially given construction costs in Butte.

“The cost of building in Butte blows my mind,” he told board members for the Harrison Avenue Urban Revitalization District. “It’s very expensive. It’s a 100% union project. I’ve built restaurants for 50 years now.

“I’ve built a lot of restaurants through the years, union, in New York, Chicago, a lot of different places, and this one is very, very expensive,” he said.

Numbers for the project didn’t work after seeking initial bids, Carpenter said, but he was able to get the grant funding, found a very good contractor in Jay Fortune Construction and was able to proceed.

Highway 55 was recently considering a location in Great Falls, too, but Carpenter said it did not work out.

“So we’re excited about this one getting close to completion in Butte,” he said. “Highway 55 is excited about that and looking forward to it.”

Remaining construction should be completed soon and the restaurant should go “operational” on Sept. 7, meaning hiring and training employees can take place. It could open toward the end of September, Carpenter said.

Construction started last fall, and he said there have been no real hiccups, “except I was told it was the worst winter you guys have seen in years.”

“I chose not to come over, especially the day it was 38 below,” he said, drawing laughs from board members. “I didn’t come during the course of the winter. When I came, it was nice.

“But I plan on coming back to do a turnover and make sure this project is put to bed properly as far as construction goes.”

Like other tax increment districts, the one for Harrison Avenue captures property taxes stemming from new developments in the area so the money can be reinvested in projects and infrastructure in that district. It was established in 2019.

Karen Byrnes, who oversees the TIF for Butte-Silver Bow, said it generated about $60,000 in revenue the first year but it is now up to about $500,000 annually. The grant approved Tuesday comes from that revenue.

"We have seen quite a bit of interest in in development along that corridor," she said.