Coming soon: Footbridge makeover on Montana Street, Part II

When it comes to footbridges in Butte, it’s one of the coolest in town.

As Montana Street passes a short distance over the Copperway Trail near Woolman Street, on the west side, there’s a subtle but graceful footbridge made of natural wood, some steel and welded wire fencing that has a deck-like look and feel.

The aesthetics go well with the large wooden beams below that hold up the bridge, like a mini railroad trestle, but there’s one drawback: It’s only one side of the little overpass.

The other side is just a criss-cross of old, rickety 2X4’s with wide gaps in between. If public safety is the top concern, it’s safe to say, those fall short.

Tom Loggins, road foreman for Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works Department, says safety is a concern on that side of the bridge. So if things go as planned over the next few weeks, it will get the same makeover as the other side.

It’s not a “big deal” project by any means, Loggins said, but a fix is needed.

“If you notice, the fence is kind of leaning and some of the boards are rotten so we’re just putting it up so no kids can fall off the side,” he said. “That’s basically why we are redoing it.”