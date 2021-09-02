Coming soon: Footbridge makeover on Montana Street, Part II

When it comes to footbridges in Butte, it’s one of the coolest in town.
As Montana Street passes a short distance over the Copperway Trail near Woolman Street, on the west side, there’s a subtle but graceful footbridge made of natural wood, some steel and welded wire fencing that has a deck-like look and feel.
The aesthetics go well with the large wooden beams below that hold up the bridge, like a mini railroad trestle, but there’s one drawback: It’s only one side of the little overpass.
The other side is just a criss-cross of old, rickety 2X4’s with wide gaps in between. If public safety is the top concern, it’s safe to say, those fall short.
Tom Loggins, road foreman for Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works Department, says safety is a concern on that side of the bridge. So if things go as planned over the next few weeks, it will get the same makeover as the other side.
It’s not a “big deal” project by any means, Loggins said, but a fix is needed.
“If you notice, the fence is kind of leaning and some of the boards are rotten so we’re just putting it up so no kids can fall off the side,” he said. “That’s basically why we are redoing it.”
The “new” side was designed and constructed four or five years ago by Butte-Silver Bow carpenter John Bisch. It has held up extremely well and still looks great, so the same plans are in place for the other side.
Like everyone else in these COVID times, the county has struggled to find steel and lumber but has enough lined up for the project. They got lumber this week to start the project and are expecting to get the iron soon.
Some space on the bridge has been blocked off with barricades and fencing so Bisch and a couple of county laborers can get started next week, Loggins said. The bridge will still accommodate traffic but at least during the day, the trail underneath will be closed off.
The work could take a few weeks, depending on materials, and the final tab is likely to be somewhere between $3,000 and $4,000.
As for the giant wood beams below, well, they’re in great shape, Loggins said, and with abutments at the ends, are supporting the bridge just fine.
“It’s crazy how an old wood bridge outlasts some of the concrete, because the iron rusts and that breaks up the concrete,” he said. “That wood that was treated with creosote back in the day is just sturdy.”