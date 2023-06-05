A modular home manufacturer held a ceremonial groundbreaking at Butte’s business park Monday to showcase its pledged coming attraction to the Mining City — a foundry the size of six football fields that could employ hundreds.

San Diego-based Dvele (pronounced deh-VELL) hopes to get infrastructure hook-ups and other prep work done this year and begin construction on the factory next spring. The goal is to begin initial operations by January 2025.

“We might actually have to bring together a couple of general contractors to build a project this big,” Stace McGee, vice president of development for Dvele, told about 50 people in a hangar at Montana Connections Business Park.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher were among those who attended, as were other county officials and longtime backers of the county’s Tax Increment Finance Industrial District, which has overseen the business park.

The Dvele facility will make modular homes that can be built in months and then shipped out for placement. They can be built at 30% to 40% less cost than traditional houses, the company says.

“Welcome to Montana,” Gianforte told company executives. “I just want to say thank you for your investment in Montana, the jobs you’re going to create and the fact that we’re going to make housing more attainable for Montanans and people across the country.”

Gallagher credited the county’s economic development leaders, including Kristen Rosa and Karen Byrnes, for working with Dvele and helping bring the company to Butte.

“With all the things we do in government, the things that are most successful are done in private-public partnerships,” Gallagher said. “When we get up to speed here, this is 300 to 450 jobs that we are creating in our community.”

Dvele hopes to train and hire 100 people during the first year of operations and hire more as production ramps up over a five-year period.

The ceremony was held in an available hangar along Rick Jones Way in the business park, but the factory will actually be built on a site about a quarter-mile away. The business park is about 5 miles west of urban Butte.

McGee says the modular homes built at the factory will mostly be “workforce housing.” That typically means they are targeted to middle-income workers, a segment that is finding it more difficult to afford home purchases.

McGee said Monday that building the foundry is only one leg of a “three-legged stool.” Another is finding and training employees and the third is providing housing for those employees.

“We have already started looking at existing buildings that we can transform into housing (for employees),” he said.

Dvele says their homes are energy-efficient and will help solve housing problems.

“I think everyone realizes there are a lot of issues with housing today,” Dvele co-founder and CEO Kurt Goodjohn said at Monday’s ceremony. “Maybe at the top of the list is affordability.

“Average, hard-working families can’t afford to find a house to live in today, let alone a high-quality, energy-efficient, health home like the homes that Dvele builds,” he said. “So we want to fix that.”

Dvele’s other founders are Kris Goodjohn and Brandon Weiss.

Butte’s industrial taxing district and business park have attracted numerous businesses and industries, including several new ones in just the past few years, and collectively they employ close to 1,000 people.

The district goes back to 1989, when Butte’s Evan Barrett and Janet Cornish and Butte native Dennis Winters drafted a bill the Montana Legislature passed putting the concept of tax-increment financing (TIF) for industrial areas into state law.

Barrett was among those at Monday’s groundbreaking.

“This (Dvele) is just a symbol of the great success of the concept,” Barrett told The Montana Standard. “This is (going to be) a 400,000-square-foot building. Think of the Safeway warehouse, as many people know. It was 224,000. This is almost double the size of that warehouse.”