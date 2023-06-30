The Butte-Silver Bow County Fair is moving to new digs this summer, and organizers are pumped about the location and plans for the three-day event.

After four years at the rodeo grounds and one cancellation in 2020 due to COVID, the fair will be held July 27-29 at the Original Mineyard in Uptown Butte, a venue that’s becoming more popular every year.

“It’s a really cool, cool venue,” said Josh O’Neill, a Butte-Silver Bow commissioner and member of the Fair Board. “The Original is one of the better places in the state of Montana, if not the country.”

The site will play host to small animals and livestock, of course, 4-H kids and their families, contests and fair food, and Butte daredevil Levi Renz and other freestyle motorcycle riders will do jumps and sky-high flips.

Country music singer Priscilla Block, who burst onto the Nashville scene a few years ago, will be in concert Friday night, July 28, and Butte-based band High Ore Road will hit the stage the next night.

A horse show will be held at the Ueland Ranch at Ramsay on Saturday, July 22, the preceding weekend, and the fair starts the following Thursday. There will be lots of animals on hand.

Fair Board member Jason Speers knows the planned head count. Mostly.

“If you want to break it down, there will be nine beef (cows and bulls), 10 lambs, 23 pigs, five chickens and five rabbits. And dogs and cats,” he said with a smile. “I don’t have a number on those.”

The County Fair had been held at the Butte Civic Center in recent years before 2018, when a project to remove polluted mine waste from areas around the facility began. It forced organizers to find a new location.

They chose the rodeo grounds managed by the Butte Vigilante Rodeo and Saddle Club. The fair has been there the past five years, except in 2020 when it was canceled, but attendance at fair events was less than stellar.

Organizers say part of that was likely due to the location. The rodeo grounds is tucked in a rather rural spot off of Highway 2 between Continental Drive to the east and Harrison Avenue to the west.

The Original is not only county-owned property, its location is known to virtually everyone in town, and visitors can be directed there easily.

Parking could be a little trickier, O’Neill says, but that has never held back attendance at other events, including the Folk Festival and An Ri Ra. And this year, by design, the chosen weekend falls between those two events.

“We’re really fortunate that we get to have it there,” O’Neill said. “It will be really good for the fair, 4-H and everything. I think the town will enjoy it better, and it will be more accommodating.”

The three-day event will also include shows by magician Jeff Martin, a 4-H dance, a cake auction and lots of activities for kids.

“I think it will be a great crowd,” said Fair Board Chair Lisa Bracco. “I really do, with the concert and the motorcycle jumps. We have a hypnotist, a magician. I think we’re going to gather a lot more people. It will be a lot more dynamic for everybody that’s coming.”

More information will be available on the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair Facebook page.