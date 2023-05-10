Two area men who opened a dog wash in Whitehall want to do the same in Butte — and they’d love to have it near the only dog park in town at Skyline Park.

“We’re bringing these to Montana,” Shawn Hoagland told the Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Board on Monday. “The prototype is in Whitehall, and we’ve been open since January just trying to get a feel for how the market would work. It’s been great.

“Think of it as a car wash for dogs,” he said. “It accepts bills or you put your card in there. Its 15 bucks for 15 minutes, 10 bucks for 10 minutes, whatever, but it is fully self-serve.”

The machine features a tub with doors about 2 feet off the ground with water and air hoses and, just like a car wash, a control panel with options. In this case the choices include shampoo, flea-and-tick shampoo, rinse, conditioner and low and high blow for drying. There is also a disinfectant people can spray in the tub to help keep it safe for the next dog.

It’s not free, of course, but to most any dog owner or dog lover, the convenience seems self-evident:

No wrestling with your pup and a garden hose. No chasing the dog around the yard. No indoor jobs that leave tubs caked with dog hair and the bathroom sopped with water, soap and wet towels. And in Montana, the yard isn’t an option for several months because it’s too cold.

The Besties Pet Wash kiosk in Whitehall is climate-controlled, Hoagland said, with heat in the winter and AC in the summer to make it a year-round operation.

Hoagland is from Whitehall. His partner, Dino Ossello, is from Butte and currently lives in Denver and works for Evolution Dog Wash, a Denver-based company that manufactures dog-wash machines.

Besties is not a franchise — Hoagland and Ossello own it independently through an LLC — and their debut facility is at 3 Commercial Way near the Interstate 90 exit in Whitehall.

It is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and has done well so far, Hoagland said. Seniors really like it, he said.

“It’s just a nice thing to have where they don’t have to be bending over in the bathtub,” he said. “It’s really, really simple.”

The partners believe an ideal spot in Butte would be at Skyline Park, preferably near the entrance where the dog park is located.

“It would be really nice to have it up front because you would get a lot more usage from people in town,” Hoagland said. “I think a 100-yard walk would stop a lot of people.”

Hoagland floated the idea to the Parks Board as an initial trial balloon of sorts. The dog wash requires connections for electricity and water, which are already available in the area, but sewer service is needed, too. Its availability near the dog park was not clear Monday but parks officials said they would find out where the nearest connection is.

A pact or contract with the county would also be needed but such public-private partnerships exist. For example, Headframe Spirits leases portions of a building at the Kelley Mineyard from the county.

Hoagland suggested giving the county $2 for every $15 dog wash. He said if people used the dog wash 2,000 times a year at Skyline, which he believes is possible, the county would get $4,000.

“That’s a total spitball,” he told parks board members. “I didn’t know about utilities at all. There are only so many levers you can pull on for profitability. We don’t want to change the price too much. We need to stay affordable.”

Board member Chuck Merrifield said dog washes are “a hell of a service for people” and he knows Butte folks who take their dogs to one in Helena.

Board members suggested other possible locations for Hoagland, too, and said they might include a second dog park if the county establishes one Uptown. But they were open to more discussions about Skyline.

Hoagland said Skyline would be great if feasible but other locations could work, too.

“We are coming to Butte, we just need to find a spot,” Hoagland said after the meeting. “I just thought the dog park would be really cool for the city.

“It’s locally owned and we’re just looking at what communities (will) work, and our high-level business decision was if we can make it in Whitehall, we can make it anywhere,” he said.