Coming soon: Big changes ahead for gassing up 400 county vehicles

Butte-Silver Bow could soon be filling its 400 vehicles with gasoline and diesel at convenience stores all over town instead of a single fueling station at the county shops — and using an electronic card system to track everything.
A new shops complex off of Beef Trail Road is set to open in January and the old one next to the Civic Center will be abandoned, with the buildings and fueling station torn down next year to remove more polluted Parrot mine tailings from decades ago.
The county could have installed new underground fuel tanks and equipment at the new shops location or elsewhere to continue filling its police cars, fire engines, pickups, snow plows and other vehicles in one spot.
But that would come with environmental hurdles, liability costs and concerns and a price tag of $400,000 or more, county officials say. They might consider above-ground tanks at some point, but they must abandon the current shops and station by January.
So the decision was made to try a fuel-card system allowing vehicles to be filled at numerous locations in Butte and Montana, be it stations operated by one chain or several. The county’s vehicles use about 10,000 gallons of gasoline and 10,000 gallons of diesel each month.
Four vendors submitted proposals this week for providing fuel-card systems and county officials will review them to determine operating details, discounts, security measures, costs and transaction fees and stations that will take the cards, among other things.
“There are a lot of moving parts to it but every Butte-Silver Bow vehicle needs fuel,” said Public Works Director Mark Neary. “We are not sure how it’s going to work but we are going to try it.”
Numerous government jurisdictions in Montana and elsewhere utilize card systems, including cities in Montana and the state itself.
Under such a system, authorized employees would use cards to buy fuel at participating stations, taxes would be deducted and all purchases would be tracked. The cards could not be used to buy other items and the provider must ensure that cash advances anywhere are blocked.
The county wants cards to be assigned to vehicles, drivers would receive PIN numbers, and all transactions would require a driver ID and an odometer entry or equipment identifier for non-vehicular purchases.
Receipts must include vehicle numbers, card numbers, odometer readings, name and location of the fueling site, gallons purchased, cost per gallon and other information.
The county received discounts for purchasing fuel in large quantities for the station at the shops, and it’s looking for discounts in a new card system, too.
Butte-Silver Bow has been eyeing the change since plans were in motion a few years ago to establish a new complex of county shops. According to a cost analysis, actual fuel costs should remain constant under a card system if the county receives volume discounts.
On the other hand, the analysis said, there are vendor and transaction fees that cannot be controlled or predicted by the county in the future.
Two of the four proposals would include WEX “Fleet Cards” from a company that operates such systems. One proposal pairs them with Town Pump, the other with Sutey Oil, which operates numerous Thriftway stores. The other proposals are from U.S. Bank and CityServiceValcon, which has locations in Kalispell, Butte and numerous other cities in the Northwest.
Budget Director Danette Gleason said she and other county officials will review the proposals, including possible discounts, and those, length of contracts and other terms could be negotiated further. Commissioners must approve any final contract.
Gleason said the county would explore the possibility of having above-ground tanks in the future, or a combination of those and a card system, but that is yet to be determined.
