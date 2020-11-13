Coming soon: Big changes ahead for gassing up 400 county vehicles

Butte-Silver Bow could soon be filling its 400 vehicles with gasoline and diesel at convenience stores all over town instead of a single fueling station at the county shops — and using an electronic card system to track everything.

A new shops complex off of Beef Trail Road is set to open in January and the old one next to the Civic Center will be abandoned, with the buildings and fueling station torn down next year to remove more polluted Parrot mine tailings from decades ago.

The county could have installed new underground fuel tanks and equipment at the new shops location or elsewhere to continue filling its police cars, fire engines, pickups, snow plows and other vehicles in one spot.

But that would come with environmental hurdles, liability costs and concerns and a price tag of $400,000 or more, county officials say. They might consider above-ground tanks at some point, but they must abandon the current shops and station by January.

So the decision was made to try a fuel-card system allowing vehicles to be filled at numerous locations in Butte and Montana, be it stations operated by one chain or several. The county’s vehicles use about 10,000 gallons of gasoline and 10,000 gallons of diesel each month.