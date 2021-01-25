Coming soon: B-SB vehicles will gas up at Town Pumps

The county got some “very good prices” in the past because of discounts for buying in bulk, Gleason said.

“Even with the (Town Pump) discounts, I do anticipate paying more for fuel,” she said.

But the new discounts are significant and the county avoids the downsides of new underground tanks.

Town Pump is taking off 10 cents per gallon and WEX Bank is subtracting 12 cents the first year for a combined 22-cent discount for each gallon. The WEX Bank discount moves to a sliding scale after the first year, but Gleason says based on past usage, it will reach the max discount of 6 cents.

Based on past usage, the discounts are projected to save Butte-Silver Bow $63,000 annually.

The county has established numerous policies and procedures to govern the use of fleet cards. Among other things, designated employees will get driver ID and PIN numbers that allow them to use the cards but they can only be used to purchase fuel for designated county-owned vehicles. There are penalties for misusing the cards that can include repayment and termination and there are numerous internal controls and audits.