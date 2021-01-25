Coming soon: B-SB vehicles will gas up at Town Pumps

You’ll soon see Butte-Silver Bow vehicles filling up at Town Pump stores and stations in Butte and other places in the county.
Commissioners recently chose Town Pump and a banking partner over three others, including Thriftway, who bid to serve the county’s switch to electronic cards for gassing up at stations in town and elsewhere in Montana.
Among other things, “Town Pump offered the better discounts with all fuel types used by Butte-Silver Bow,” said county Finance and Budget Director Danette Gleason.
The county’s 400 or so vehicles, including police cars, fire engines and public works trucks, have fueled up for years at the county shops next to the Civic Center. The county has underground storage tanks there and gasoline and diesel was purchased in bulk.
The county has a new shops complex off of Beef Trail Road and most vehicle maintenance and other operations are being transferred there. The new complex was established as part of a multi-year project to remove polluted mine waste from areas around the Civic Center.
The county could have installed new underground fuel tanks at the new complex or elsewhere but that would come with environmental hurdles, liability costs and a price tag of $400,000 or more, county officials say. They might consider above-ground tanks at some point but needed to abandon the old station this year.
So the decision was made to try a fuel-card system allowing vehicles to be filled at numerous locations. The county’s vehicles use about 10,000 gallons of gasoline and 10,000 gallons of diesel each month.
Four vendors submitted proposals for providing fuel-card systems and county officials reviewed them to determine operating details, discounts, security measures, costs and transaction fees and stations that will take the cards, among other things.
They chose Town Pump and WEX Bank over Sutey Oil, which operates numerous Thriftway stores, and U.S. Bank and CityServiceValcon. The latter has locations in Kalispell, Butte and numerous other cities in the Northwest.
Besides better discounts, Town Pump has a good record and billing-management system for internal controls and reviewing purchases, Gleason said. The latter is part of the “WEX Fleet Card” system used by many government jurisdictions in the U.S.
“Also, Town Pump has many locations in the city-county and throughout Montana,” Gleason said. “They also have several locations that support the types of fuel used by B-SB, which includes red-eye diesel. This gives better ability to take advantage of the discounts Town Pump offered.”
The amount the county will pay Town Pump under the contract is based on how many gallons of fuel are purchased minus the rebates. Over the past five years, the county has spent an average of $565,000 annually on fuel.
The county got some “very good prices” in the past because of discounts for buying in bulk, Gleason said.
“Even with the (Town Pump) discounts, I do anticipate paying more for fuel,” she said.
But the new discounts are significant and the county avoids the downsides of new underground tanks.
Town Pump is taking off 10 cents per gallon and WEX Bank is subtracting 12 cents the first year for a combined 22-cent discount for each gallon. The WEX Bank discount moves to a sliding scale after the first year, but Gleason says based on past usage, it will reach the max discount of 6 cents.
Based on past usage, the discounts are projected to save Butte-Silver Bow $63,000 annually.
The county has established numerous policies and procedures to govern the use of fleet cards. Among other things, designated employees will get driver ID and PIN numbers that allow them to use the cards but they can only be used to purchase fuel for designated county-owned vehicles. There are penalties for misusing the cards that can include repayment and termination and there are numerous internal controls and audits.
Public Works Director Mark Neary said Monday that his department is gathering names and information on employees who would get the cards and the system should be in place soon.