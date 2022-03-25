Coming soon? AWARE hoping to build more homes in Butte

AWARE Inc. is hoping to build eight homes on property it owns along the Farrell Street stretch of Continental Drive in Butte to serve more people with mental health and/or developmental disabilities.

The Butte-Silver Bow Planning Board liked the plans and is recommending the Council of Commissioners approve them, but there are issues over curbs and sidewalks that need to be resolved and some standard permit hurdles to clear.

But if the project stays on track, AWARE hopes construction can start sometime this year with at least one town home completed this fall. A lot of work and planning already has taken place.

“We have been going through the process for about 18 months to this point,” AWARE operations lead Steve Francisco told The Montana Standard. “It’s been a fairly lengthy process.”

AWARE is a statewide, nonprofit organization that offers community-based support for individuals and families with disabilities in all 56 counties in Montana. It is based in Anaconda but has an office, day center and eight group homes in Butte.

Among other things, it provides staffing and support that allows people with disabilities to live in homes and helps adults find employment through AWARE or community programs.

Under the plans, four townhomes would be built on a 3.3-acre tract along Farrell Street/Continental Drive between Pine Street and Adams Avenue. The site sits across from Montana Resources mine operations a little east of the Berkeley Pit.

Each townhome would include two single-family, two-bedroom homes, each sharing a common wall. They would be homes for people with disabilities and staffed by AWARE.

The area is already zoned for mobile home and other residential use but because the proposal is considered a new subdivision, it required a review by Butte-Silver Bow planning staff and the Planning Board.

“It’s not a typical subdivision,” Francisco told the board Thursday night. “We aren’t developers. We are in the business of trying to provide people with mental health disabilities and developmental disabilities with a safe, comfortable, quality home.”

AWARE owns the property and has a facility on it that oversees all of AWARE’s transportation services in Montana. But the rest of the tract is vacant except for two large billboard platforms.

The townhomes would all be served by current roads and existing city water and sewer services and all vehicle access would be from Pine Street.

Planning Director Dylan Pipinich and his staff analyzed the proposal and recommended the board give it a nod with a few conditions, including installing curbs along the Continental side of the property.

Pipinich said curbs and gutters are required in all new subdivisions in residential zones, but AWARE was seeking a variance from the requirement. Curbs serve numerous purposes but a key one is controlling stormwater.

AWARE says there are no curbs along most of Continental, the project includes a retention pond and drainage plans to accommodate runoff, and curbs would not benefit the public. As a nonprofit, it is also concerned about the added costs.

After a half-hour of discussion on the issue Thursday night, the planning board struck a compromise deal of sorts. They said a variance for curbs along Continental was OK if AWARE put curbs and sidewalks along the Pine Street portion of the property instead.

So in the end, they recommended that commissioners approve the subdivision contingent on that curb-sidewalk “swap out.” AWARE has time to consider that condition before commissioners review and act on the proposal.

One resident, Larry Winstel, spoke against the project Thursday night. He said he owns two houses on Pine, including one near the property, and he and others in a longstanding Greeley neighborhood group were never consulted about anything.

“You claim this is good for the public but you never talk to the public,” he said.

Winstel listed several other concerns, including unhealthy dust from mine operations hitting the area, inadequate parking and creating more low-income housing in a neighborhood with other pressing needs.

“We don’t want low-income apartments in our neighborhood,” he said. “We want people who want to stay and be part of our community. We want to improve the community.”

Commissioner John Sorich, whose district includes the project site, said he supported the proposal.

“I think AWARE is a quality outfit and I think they’ll do a good job,” he said.

AWARE has more than 800 employees in Montana and also has early childhood programs in Butte, Billings, Bozeman and Helena. It provides services to adults and kids that include home visits, help in school, psychiatric assessments and outpatient counseling.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.