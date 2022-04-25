Coming soon: Alley Rally is back in Butte — same times, same place

Butte’s popular Alley Rally garbage drop-off program will start in a few weeks at the same location as last year.

Had COVID not hit in 2020, it might very well be the fourth consecutive year that Butte-based Community, Counseling and Correctional Services Inc. has handled operations in an open lot off of Shields Avenue.

The county liked the debut arrangement and location in 2019, so after a summer hiatus in 2020 due to COVID, they went with the 2019 game plan again last year, paying CCCS $30,000 to staff the fenced site just below the Belmont Senior Center.

Under a plan recently approved by commissioners, Alley Rally will start on May 17, end on Aug. 6 and be open and staffed by CCCS Tuesdays through Saturdays. It opens each day at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Mondays.

The contract with CCCS this year is for $35,000. CCCS runs the Butte Pre-Release Center and other prison programs in Montana, but it does not use pre-release residents or anyone under jurisdiction of the Montana Department of Corrections to staff the site. McGree Trucking will remove and replace dumpsters at the site.

“The alley rally was a huge success again last year,” Ed Randall, Butte-Silver Bow’s community enrichment director, said Monday. “Teaming up with CCCS and McGree Trucking has been beneficial to all of B-SB.

For many years now, Community Enrichment has placed large garbage containers at certain locations in Butte during late spring and summer so people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste without going to the county landfill north of Rocker.

In 2018, the containers were moved to different sites around town and were only open Fridays and Saturdays. Instead of being more convenient for people, many had a hard time finding it from week to week.

The county had staffed the sites with summer help in previous years, but officials approached CCCS in 2019, knowing it owned a site next to an old red warehouse off of East Iron Street below the Belmont Center that was already fenced. East Iron Street connects with Shields Avenue just south of the Berkeley Pit viewing stand.

CCCS workers are responsible for keeping the site clean, ensuring vehicle loads are covered and making sure items can be disposed at the site. People must take paint, batteries, old tires and some other items directly to the landfill.

“The location is central to most of us, is clean and always taken care of,” Randall said. “Our staff is at sight at least once a day, usually more than that. We work very well with them.”

Under the contract, the county provides training to Alley Rally staff, provides all safety gear and will also meet weekly with CCCS to discuss operations.

CCCS will be paid one-third of the $35,000 by May 30 and the remaining two-thirds by May 20 after this year’s program is over.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.