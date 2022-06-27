Coming home to blessings after late-in-life deployment for Anaconda veteran

ANACONDA — John William Stevenson buried his brother, a Vietnam Veteran, in early June. The interment took place in a military cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington.

Mike Stevenson, like John, was born in Butte. Their father labored underground in Butte’s copper mines, including the Anselmo and The Original. Their mother, Mary Catherine Doherty Stevenson, worked as a licensed practical nurse.

The boys, three siblings and their parents suffered hardships in the years that followed. The family moved to Warm Springs, then San Francisco and, finally Anaconda. During an especially difficult period, the children’s mother suffered severe depression.

Soon after Mike graduated high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He became a heavy equipment operator for the Navy Seabees, whose sailors famously provide a wide range of construction projects in support of forces in the field. The Seabees’ patch displays a bellicose bee armed with a Tommy gun, a wrench and a hammer.

John Stevenson said during a recent interview at his Anaconda home that his brother’s time in Vietnam had far-reaching consequences.

“He was exposed to Agent Orange and it ravaged his health,” he said.

Mike was 75 years old when he died March 6.

John Stevenson, now 74, graduated from Anaconda High School in 1966. Three of his classmates died in Vietnam: Patrick Fleming, David Anthony Anderson and Dan Stembridge.

In 1970, Stevenson joined the U.S. Army National Guard. He and Ree Guiberson had recently become engaged and Stevenson had completed a teaching degree at Eastern Montana College.

Although Stevenson did not serve in Vietnam he nonetheless ended up deployed, decades later, to a war zone.

As the son of a copper miner, Stevenson knew his father’s work could be both dangerous and buffeted by union and company strife.

In August 1959, miners and mill workers went out on strike against the Anaconda Co. The walkout ended up being the second longest strike in the history of Butte.

“The Anaconda Co. made all the old-timers take a physical (before returning to work),” Stevenson said. “My father didn’t pass the physical. He had an eighth-grade education.”

Cecil Stevenson eventually landed a job as an attendant at Montana State Hospital, the state’s inpatient psychiatric hospital at Warm Springs, and his wife found work there too. The family lived on the hospital grounds during a time when the institution was more self-sufficient than it is today. For Stevenson, the family’s time living at Warm Springs glows with good memories.

“I was in fifth, sixth and seventh grade when we lived on the hospital grounds,” he recalled. “Those were probably the happiest years of my life. We even had enough kids for a baseball team. It was an idyllic three years.”

The family moved then to San Francisco where Mary Catherine Doherty Stevenson had family. Cecil Stevenson found work as a laborer.

“I think my parents felt it was a real opportunity to expand our educational choices and employment opportunities,” Stevenson said.

But the family ultimately decided to head toward home.

“We hobbled our way back to Montana,” Stevenson said.

He attended both junior high and high school in Anaconda before completing his teaching degree in Eastern Montana College.

Stevenson was thrilled when offered a job teaching 9th grade English at Anaconda High School, his alma mater.

His teaching career began in September 1972. He later taught U.S. History.

Some 31 years later, after serving more than three decades as a civilian teacher and a National Guard soldier, Stevenson learned in the midst of a parent-teacher conference in November 2003 of an impending life change he never expected. He was 56 years old.

“I got the call from Helena to report to Fort Harrison the next day,” Stevenson said.

He learned he was being deployed to serve in Iraq as a member of the armed forces during the Iraq War.

Stevenson and other National Guard soldiers with similar orders spent time in Kalispell, Texas and Colorado before flying to the Middle East via Ireland and Sicily. He arrived in Iraq in February 2004.

Stevenson was part of the 639th Quartermaster Company out of Kalispell. He worked as a dining facility manager at Tallil Air Base.

Stevenson said the base was safe and secure. The work focused on feeding as many as 3,000 troops per meal. The coalition forces included Americans, Brits, Italians, Puerto Ricans and more.

Stevenson said he found great satisfaction in interacting with people from other countries. They included the Pakistanis and Indians who worked in the food service facility.

“They were hard-working, salt of the earth people,” he said. “They are just cordial, hospitable people who want what we want.”

A year after arriving in Iraq, Stevenson returned to Fort Carson, Colorado, and then to Kalispell.

He said his duty in Iraq was comparatively luxurious to what soldiers faced in previous wars or in places in Iraq like Fallujah, a scene of intense urban combat.

“We had internet, phone calls, frequent contact with families back home,” he said. “We were safe. I simply went to work every day.”

Home is where the hero was, Stevenson said, referring to his wife, Ree. The couple have three children. He said Ree was “manning the fort and tending the fires back here” during his absence.

Stevenson retired from teaching before his deployment. He wasn’t ready to fully retire, though. In the years that followed his return he worked at the Anaconda Job Corps Center, the Discovery House in Anaconda and the WATCh Program at Warm Springs.

Stevenson recalled that there were times in his life when he failed to recognize his full good fortune.

“In so many areas, I have been blessed.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0