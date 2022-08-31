Coming 'full circle': Butte celebrates $10 million facelift at Stodden Park

On the same June day in 2019 that $5.5 million in upgrades and enhancements were dedicated at Stodden Park in Butte, the donors who made it possible pledged another $4.5 million in park improvements.

On Wednesday, folks with the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources joined Butte-Silver Bow officials to celebrate completion of that second phase and the overall $10 million project.

The major facelift was on top of two huge additions to Stodden and Butte that were completed in the same six-year frame: an $8.7 million water park and a carousel that was more than 20 years in the making.

“This truly is the greatest park in Montana,” Bob Lazzari, Butte-Silver Bow’s parks director, told about 60 people gathered behind the new clubhouse at Highland View Golf Course on a gorgeous, late Wednesday morning.

Mike Halligan, executive director of the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, said the biggest benefit as a donor was seeing kids and families enjoying all aspects of Stodden.

“With all of the polarization in the world, with all of the things that are happening to tear us a part, this is a place that actually anybody can come and enjoy themselves in a comfortable environment doing the types of things that they want to do,” he said.

Phase II alone included the new and expanded clubhouse, a new irrigation system and other major upgrades to the links, completion of a paved walking and biking trail, and enhancements to the war memorials.

The new clubhouse has two high-tech simulators that allow golfers to swing year-round and it will soon feature a restaurant called the Back 9 Sports & Grille that like the clubhouse will be open year round.

The first $5.5 million in upgrades included a plaza area, picnic pavilion, a new entrance arch, a second vehicle entrance and an elaborate “destination playground” that cost more than $1 million by itself.

The overall project spanned six years and three Butte-Silver Bow chief executives — Matt Vincent, Dave Palmer and now J.P. Gallagher. It was Vincent who told Gallagher, then parks director, to talk to the Washington Foundation about possibilities at Stodden several year ago.

"It's kind of come full circle from when we started," Gallagher said.

He thanked the donors, contractors and also Butte residents on Wednesday. It was residents who approved a $7.5 million bond issue they’re paying for in 2016 that made Ridge Waters water park possible.

“That alone showed Butte was worthy of investing in,” Gallagher said.

Numerous others had a hand in the overall project, including design work by Water & Environmental Technologies and Billings-based Langlas and Associates, the general contractor.

This story will be updated.