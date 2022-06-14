 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coming down: Two more buildings on East Park being demolished

County crews began demolition Tuesday on the former Butte Rescue Mission thrift store — the two adjacent buildings west of the already razed building at 135 W. Park St. 

 DUNCAN ADAMS,

County crews began demolishing two more buildings on East Park Street on Tuesday even though commissioners had rejected plans that included that option.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said recent demolition of a vacant, caved-in building at 135 E. Park St. revealed that a shared wall with one of two adjacent buildings was in worse shape than previously thought and was a serious danger.

The adjacent buildings had served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store for years until they were recently vacated after a county official deemed them dangerous. They are the ones now being demolished.

Gallagher and a majority of Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have been at odds for weeks on what should be done with those buildings. He recently directed county crews to demolish the caved-in building and that was completed.

Gallagher told The Montana Standard early Tuesday morning that the county’s building official ran a plumb line down the exposed wall and “it was even more dangerous than we anticipated.”

The Rescue Mission could not afford to abate the property so in conferring with the building official and fire marshal, the decision was made to tear down the adjacent buildings, Gallagher said.

The council had rejected a proposed agreement with the Mission that included demolition and then turned down a request from county officials to spend up to $220,000 to shore up the wall before tearing down 135.

“We were left with no other option,” Gallagher said. “We had to do what was in the best interest of the public.”

