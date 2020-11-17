Coming down? B-SB aims to demolish building under tougher blight ordinance

A few things changed in their lives, the text said, and the market in Butte had yet to reach a point where the project was feasible.

“We had the building up for sale in hopes someone else would be willing to save her, but the county was unwilling to give it time and insisted we either give them the property and a bunch of money or they would seize it under the newly enacted vacant building ordinance, demolish it,” the text said.

“The ordinance is written in a way that appeals to this process happen in District Court, which just retaining a lawyer to walk into that court is several tens of thousands of dollars,” it said, adding “the county has unlimited resources to use, we do not.”

County officials say the action is being taken under the dangerous building ordinance, not a recently revised section on vacant buildings. And it wasn’t clear whether Silver Bow Properties had first taken the case to the Building Board of Appeals, as allowed.

Even though the law provides for swifter action, a year has gone by from the time the building was deemed dangerous under the new law in November 2019.