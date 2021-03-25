Coming back soon? Plans discussed to resume in-person B-SB council meetings

Shaw said under tentative plans being discussed, it’s likely commissioners, at least for a while, will still wear masks during resumed meetings in council chambers. And although the public would be encouraged to wear them, they won’t be required, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There might be other precautions taken but those have not yet been determined.

Commissioners have been meeting virtually since the pandemic hit a year ago this month, appearing by computer in separate locations — mostly their homes. The county attorney and many department chiefs also take part, each getting a small square on the computer screen.

The meetings are live-streamed, just as in-person meetings at the courthouse were, but citizens who want to speak can only do so by calling in or sending advance letters or emails that are read into the record.

Commissioners have complimented IT staff for making the remote meetings possible and dealing with technical challenges as they come up, but audio, video and other technical problems are inevitable in the virtual world and have occurred often.

But those aren’t the only drawbacks. There are missing elements, too.