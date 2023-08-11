My name is Sarah Schilcher, and I am the pastor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church here in Butte. It is my privilege to begin our bimonthly religion column with a verse from the book of Psalms. “I have chosen the way of faithfulness; I set your ordinances before me.” (Psalm 119:30)

How many times in your life have you made a choice that you will or will not do something from here on out? For instance, “I’m done smoking as of today,” or “I will start reading the Bible every day starting now,” or, “Starting today, I’m going to put down my phone and be intentionally here with my children for at least a couple of hours each day.”

These are all great intentions, ways that we can improve our lives. And for the most part, we do wish to improve our lives. We hope to live our best lives, and doing so depends upon our choices and our decisions, rather than those of someone else.

But then, how many times do we go back on those promises? When life gets difficult or busy, or other things seem to take priority. It’s hard not to reach for that cigarette when it’s been a source of comfort, of relief, for so long. It’s hard to take the time to read the Bible when so many other things are striving for our time: friends, family, work, you name it. And those of us who are parents know that it’s so important to take time to be with our kids, but after a long day, sometimes, it's just hard to devote your attention to anything else.

It's easy for us to plan to improve ourselves, but the follow through is certainly more difficult. And it's not just you — it's all of us. We all have broken promises that we have made to ourselves.

Our Psalmist tells us that he has chosen the way of faithfulness, that he has set God’s ordinances before him.

He is, in essence, saying that he will be faithful to God’s commandments from here on out, that he won’t let anything else get in the way of what God is calling him to do.

It's a wonderful commitment to make. However, though we don’t know the actual outcome of this promise, we can probably safely assume that despite his best efforts, our Psalmist had trouble keeping this commitment in actuality. He was only human, after all.

But does that mean that he shouldn’t have made this promise? Does that mean that we shouldn’t continue to make these promises to ourselves or to God? Does that mean that we shouldn’t focus on self-improvement because we know we will likely fail? Certainly not!

There are things that we can do to be more intentional with our self-improvement goals, ways that we can make it a little bit easier to keep those promises, and perhaps a little bit harder for us to break them. One of the best ways is to try to make yourself more accountable by including someone else in your promise: telling a friend or a family member, as well as God, what your goal is, and asking them to check in with you to see how you are doing at working toward your goal.

And even if you have someone else holding you accountable and try as hard as you can to follow through on your goals, there is still a possibility that you will fall short of your intentions. And that’s OK. We mess up. It’s what we do about it that really matters. If you do fail to keep your promise, don’t let that be your excuse to give up. See each new day as a new chance to get back on the path that you would like to be on, to journey in the way that God has called you.

Living your best life is an excellent goal, just like the goal that our Psalmist had. Keep working at it, and know that you aren’t alone in your journey.

Dear friends, please remember you are in my prayers. May you find peace in the midst of all that is happening in your lives.